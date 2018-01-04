How Harper Lee’s second book served as a trigger for culinary nostalgia

This book cover released by Harper shows "Go Set A Watchman," a follow-up to Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird." Sales dropped sharply for Harper Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman” in its second week of publication but it remained the best-selling book in the country for the week ending July 26, according to Nielsen BookScan. On Wednesday, July 29, 2015, Nielsen reported sales of 220,000 for “Watchman,” less than a third of Nielsen’s total for the novel’s first week on sale. (AP Photo/Harper)

I read To Kill a Mockingbird when I was about 15, in boarding school in Ooty. As anyone who has ever been to boarding school will vouch for, food is the most important thing there. How to source it, how to steal it (if need be), midnight feasts, tuck shops, tuck packages from home, etc. Classes, homework, sport… these are all incidental.

This book in particular was recommended by Miss Bell, our English teacher, who otherwise looked down her haughty English nose at anything even remotely American. I guess Harper Lee passed her high standards that we, as mere students, never could. American? God help any one of us if we used slang when we spoke (in our lame attempt at rebellion); it was considered by Miss Bell as Enemy No 1 as far as the pursuit of perfect English was concerned.

So, to get back to To Kill a Mockingbird. It goes without saying that there are not many who have read the book, who have not been deeply affected by it, for various reasons. My 15-year-old mind was blown away. And I read it again only last year when the sequel (or prequel, as some say), Go Set a Watchman, was gifted to me by a friend who knew just how much To Kill a Mockingbird had meant to me. And her.

Reading the classic that afternoon, in the library full of light, while all my classmates were out playing in the sports field, I got stuck on page 26. I had no business stopping there, but a passing reference to meat and vegetables being drowned in molasses syrup was enough to get me to burst into tears, catching me by surprise and drowning me in homesickness.

Good ol’ Calpurnia’s cooking. Meat and vegetables. How smart was that! Even the most reluctant vegetable-eater would not be able to waste them once they had soaked in the flavour of the succulent meat. My mouth watered as the tears rolled down my cheeks. The empty library helped. Meat, vegetables and molasses? What kind of weird combination was that? Wonder how that would taste, I thought, my mind wandering off to my mother’s huge kitchen miles away, in the midst of a tea plantation. I wanted to try that combination right then. I wanted to take in the aroma of freshly-cooked meat wafting through the large bungalow, until it reached my room, beckoning me toward it. I wanted to go home.

Molasses (jaggery syrup, gud ras) was something I enjoyed otherwise, mixed with mashed avocado and fresh cream, but the prospect of meat being served with something so sweet out of a ‘syrup pitcher’ was intriguing. I must get the butler to try the meat-vegetables-molasses combo when I went home for my next monthly home visit, I thought.

Yes, butlers and kitchen mates were very much a part of life on a tea plantation those days, (much like the Calpurnias who ran the kitchens and homes of so many households in Alabama, so many years ago). To be put on a guilt trip when one went home for the long vacation; to prepare whatever dishes our hearts desired; to make up for the lack of variety and choice at boarding school. It worked every time, especially when a largely exaggerated vision of near-starvation at the mercy of the cooks at school was painted before their eyes!

I reached page 27, sniffling and inexplicably reading through my tears. And there was Scout Finch being reprimanded for her bad table manners by the very same Calpurnia, and then made to eat in the kitchen as a punishment. Made me cry even more. Why, oh why were table manners so very important even at boarding schools?

‘Do not eat with your mouth full!’

‘Please do not shovel your food into your mouth. Eat slowly.’

‘Elbows off the table!’

‘Please pass the food.’

How many times had I been reprimanded for not following one of the above? I had lost count. I wanted to go home.

So, while Scout got hauled up for bad table manners, for commenting on a guest: ‘But he’s gone and drowned his dinner in syrup’, I started counting the days to go home. Just nine more! My tears stopped. I finished reading the book. I continued to sit in the empty library, yearning for my version of meat, vegetables and as much molasses as I wished for. And, home.

Arthy Muthanna Singh writes primarily for children. She has 35 books to her credit. The one she enjoyed writing the most was I am NOT Talking to My Cat!