For the love of chocolate

Like many children growing up in middle-class homes across the post-colonial Anglophonic world and attending English-medium schools, my initial food fantasies were fuelled, predictably, by Enid Blyton — all those high teas, suppers and the elevenses with exotic-sounding food that our mothers could never replicate in their spicy kitchens. But the truth is, over time, I quickly outgrew the tremendously well-fed protagonists of Blyton, who no doubt reflected the appetites of her England and, instead, became obsessed with a certain breed of hapless, often hungry, children. Descriptions of the fantasy of food achieved an even greater currency in my book than mere descriptions of however delicious food.

The poster child of hungry children clamouring for more might well be Oliver Twist (though my fascination for gruel lasted as long as I was uncertain about its provenance), but there are others: the orphan Anne, of Green Gables, famished after a long day’s trek, but unable to eat the delicious crab-apple preserve out of the little scalloped glass dish by her plate; E Nesbit’s The Railway Children, who arrive at a strange new home in the country in terribly straitened circumstances; and, later, once I had grown into the Soviet-era books that were part of every Calcutta home library, the hopelessly poor Siberian narrator in Valentin Rasputin’s extraordinary short story, French Lessons.

But the hands-down favourite among the hapless hungry was dirt-poor, thin-as-a-wisp Charlie Bucket, who got minuscule portions of watery cabbage soup and bread at home, which he shared with his four grandparents, that is, until he inherited Willie Wonka’s chocolate empire. More than two decades after the summer of my obsession with young Bucket’s life, I find I can recall the descriptions of Willie Wonka’s wonders almost verbatim. It is summer in Jamshedpur, and my nights are spent alternating between my nine-year-old nephew’s bed and that of my seven-year-old niece. The hours are being clocked competitively and I am accused hotly of favouritism every other minute. My primary duties, as ‘the aunt from Delhi’, involve spending time with the kids who, mid-holiday, seem on a perennial sugar high and incapable of ever winding down.

In desperation, at 2.30 am, my own eyes heavy with sleep, I begin to reel the sorry facts of Charlie Bucket’s life, and by the time I get to the twist, to the wonders of Willie Wonka’s creations — “Did you know he’s invented a way of making chocolate ice cream so that it stays cold for hours and hours without being in the refrigerator?” — they are very wide-eyed and very still. Soon, I can hear one stomach begin to rumble; the other competitively follows suit.

As the rest of the house sleeps and Saksham and Meenakshi ponder upon the alleged “creepiness” of the pink sugary baby bird on their tongues, I tiptoe to the kitchen and get us bowls of chocolate ice cream. Unlike Willie Wonka’s creations though, these melt quickly, and we go to bed with sticky lips and fingers that night, breathing in “the wonderful sweet smell of melting chocolate”, as we stand outside Mr Wonka’s factory, feeling just a little sorry for ourselves, our hearts breaking just enough for good closure, the poor, hungry kids stuck at home on holiday with their poor, vague, writer-aunt with unmet deadlines and little money.

The next morning, we traipse through town and fail to find the book. Finally, I buy it on Kindle, and we read it together at night. Once again, we sleep with sticky lips and fingers, our love for books and each other fusing firmly into a “colossal palace made entirely out of chocolate... the bricks were chocolate, and the cement that was holding them together was chocolate, and the windows were chocolate... and when you turned on the taps in the bathroom, hot chocolate came pouring out.”

The writer is the author of The Vague Woman’s Handbook