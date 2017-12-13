Escapades Culinary Studio: For your baking escapades

Arundhati of Escapades Culinary Studio displaying one of the baked items which she prepared as part of the classes in home baking and cooking in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

The fact that a search for Culinary studio in Hyderabad on the world’s most popular search engine leads to Escapades Culinary Studio is proof enough that it is a sought after culinary studio. After a left and a few rights comes flat no 402 at an apartment complex in Whitefields in Kondapur.

The studio is a two-bedroom apartment which was converted into a baking studio by Arundati, a baker who runs and manages the Escapades Culinary studio. The main door of the apartment opens to a long hall with two tables in the middle of the room. Right at the entrance is a little seating area with an antique revolving rack with books. Two unmatched sofa sets with silk cushions don’t look out of place. The Studio’s interiors appears to be designed with a concept of ‘less is more.’

Escapades Culinary Studio

Flat no 402 Garden View enclave, Plot 23

Whitefields Kondapur

Reality however is far more grounded. “Everything here is from the people who give me positive vibes. It is an assortment of thoughts and love. Nothing in this corner of the studio has been bought, I just asked my friends and family to give me something of theirs,” she explains as she dusts castor sugar on the a fresh batch of brownies.

The air in the apartment is filled with the mellow smell of butter and sugar. The tantalising aroma of confectioneries baking seems to linger on, days after a baking class.

Arundati Rao conducts baking classes in batches. She wants her students to learn everything from scratch, so the Studio is equipped with basic baking equipment. “The only complicated gadgets here are the ovens,” she smiles. Every table is equipped with egg beaters, spatulas, forks and spoons. A tin of castor sugar, some bowls and sieves are on the shelves. She avoids all other gadgets. Baking is not about gadgets she opines, “I don’t want my students to think baking is possible only when they buy fancy equipment. The art of baking, like math, is about getting the basics right,” she says.

On one wall of the long hall is a round black board where the topics of the class is written about. The wall opposite to it has a framed piece of art comprising pencil sketches that describe the processes involved in baking. Two persons share a table but everybody works up the batter, everyone gets to do frosting. A small hand written board marks the baking area where the ovens are neatly placed.

Minimal use of colour make the studio feel contemporary and global. A few potted plants lend a welcome touch of green. A faux window makes for a selfie spot and also doubles up as a space to hold glass water bottles that students can help themselves to, when thirsty.