Eats, shoots and leaves

As we march towards April, constantly looking at the rising mercury levels, the greens slowly begin to do the vanishing act from local markets. And as we look for alternatives, we realise that more often than not, supermarkets aren’t the place that will provide us with solutions.

It’s the vegetable markets and the farmers’ markets that are a boon for city dwellers. These are the places where the perfect Indian food bowl lies.

I am particularly overjoyed when nutrition advocates and doctors suggest going native when it comes to planning meals. An article by Rujuta Diwekar on the benefits of jackfruit seeds in particular, has me thrilled. Not because she speaks positively about jackfruit seeds as a superfood, but because, this is also one of the dishes I love eating. It is healthy and a powerhouse of nutrition, but it is also really tasty.

To me, the seeds of the jackfruit are more alluring than the fruit itself. Memories of dishes where the jackfruit seed was the star surface when I look at stalls selling the fruit: From roasted jackfruit seed chutney, to jackfruit seeds in tangy curries with colocasia stems and leaves.

Tender colocasia leaves or taro leaves cooked with jackfruit seeds and finished with a gentle squeeze of lemon is a dish hard to resist. Taro leaves, though found all through the year, are best consumed during the hot, dry months. The heart-shaped leaves aren’t difficult to identify. Attached to a thick stem, they are easy to cook and are rich in dietary supplements.

Benefits

Taro leaves are a rich source of protein, ascorbic acid, dietary fibre, and other important minerals, including thiamin, riboflavin, iron, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin C, niacin, potassium, copper, and manganese.

Some studies have suggested that they also have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, and they are supposed to be one of the oldest-known vegetables.

As I recently discussed recipes with friends over lunch, I learnt that taro leaves, besides being a natural provider of iodine, are also consumed because they help in healing urinary tract-related issues. Jackfruit seeds, on the other hand, are high in many mineral content and a good source of protein and dietary fibre.