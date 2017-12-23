Biryani: The dish that needs no accompaniment

I believe that one of the most delicious, satisfying dishes in the world is biryani. The word biryani originated in Persia and some say means ‘fried’, while we know that birinj is Persian for rice. Anyway, to both the ancient Persians and to us it means a spicy dish of meat layered with cooked rice. I spent some time researching what is a real biryani.

Some weeks ago Vir Sanghvi wrote a wonderful piece on the variations, but there seemed to be no final word and it still appears that there are no hard and fast rules beyond: one, that it’s essential to use basmati rice, and, two, the dish must be flavoured with saffron.

The kacchi biryani of Hyderabad is streaked with the yellow of saffron and has meat cooked to such softness that it almost disintegrates into the rice. Other recipes call for firmer meat. And then, there’s some confusion about pulao, which is very similar.

I was brought up to believe that a biryani was, essentially, meat cooked separately with many spices and then layered with boiled rice; and a pulao was rice cooked in a meat broth with very fragrant spices and then mixed with pieces of meat that had been used to make the broth and then fried. But, according to the Ain-i-Akbari of the late 16th century, there is little distinction between pulao and biryani.

A million restaurants and roadside khoncha wallahs dish it out in this city and, of late, I find small kiosks selling biryani from different parts of the country, Moradabad in particular. But I’ve never found one better than at home.

Many easy steps

The steps take a little time, they’re easy enough to follow. And, with a sprinkle of water, it reheats well in a microwave oven, so it’s worth the effort to make some extra to serve over a couple of days. Unfortunately, rice doesn’t freeze well, so biryani can’t be frozen.

Properly speaking, the rice should just be boiled — slightly undercooked — and then layered with the meat and other flavourings before the dum, or steaming, business.

I like to cook the rice differently, as one would for a pulao: by first frying it in ghee with cumin and other whole garam masalas (cardamom, cloves, cinnamon sticks, peppercorns and bay leaves), and then boiling it in meat stock. (The meat stock should be from meat or bones that are then discarded, not used in the final biryani.) The dish then satisfies the old criterion: it can be eaten alone, without any accompaniment.

Traditional cooks use so much ghee that there is no need for a side dish anyway — I prefer to substitute with meat stock.

It’s refreshing to have some fresh salad vegetables on the side and dahi complements the richness of the biryani. Papad, especially if you’re having company and lack the confidence to serve just the one dish, also gives a crisp change of texture.

To my mind it’s unnecessary to serve anything with biryani except dahi — and the most one can stretch it is to add salad and papad.

To make the accompaniments more party-like, one could do a little twist that sets them apart. The ingredients and taste should conform to the tried and tested flavours that go best with biryani: the coldness of dahi, the sweetness of mangos, the crispness of papad. Mangos are not always in season, so seasonal fruit can be used instead. Guavas — not too ripe — are a possibility. I usually have a sweet mango chutney in the pantry, and its taste works beautifully in complementing the savouriness of the biryani.

KACHUMBAR PAPAD

Makes 8 cones

2 tomatoes

1 green capsicum

1 large onion

Juice from 1 lime

Salt

Pepper

4 papads

Oil for deep-frying

Cut tomatoes into quarters and remove pulp and seeds. Chop firm outer flesh into small dices. Cut open capsicum, remove white membranes and seeds. Chop into small dices. Chop onions the same way. Combine with lime juice, salt and pepper and refrigerate, covered. Cut papads into half, using scissors or a sharp knife. Heat oil. Twist each papad half into a cone and, holding with tongs, deep fry till crisp and golden. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper towel and then fill with refrigerated kachumbar.

To prevent the papads from getting soggy, fill each cone with kachumbar mixture only just before serving.

KHATTA-MEETHA MANGO SALAD

Serves 4

2 ripe mangos

1 onion

1 cup rocket (or any salad) leaves

1 bunch fresh mint (pudina) leaves

Salt

Coarse red chilli flakes

Honey

Peel and stone mango. Cut flesh lengthwise into quarters. Slice onion thickly lengthwise. Wash and dry salad and mint leaves. Arrange mango, onion and leaves in shallow dish. Sprinkle salt and red chilli flakes. Drizzle honey over salad and serve. If the mangos are very sweet, combine lemon juice with honey before adding to salad

DAHI-IN-A-KATORI

Makes 4

500 ml milk

1 tsp dahi starter (jamun)

1 small tomato, seeded and

chopped fine

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp roasted cumin seed (zeera)

Heat milk to just more than lukewarm. Divide jamun between four katoris. Stir rest of ingredients into warmed milk and pour into katoris. Cover katoris with a tray and leave four hours to set. Chill before serving. Use transparent glass katoris to show off the colourful dahi. Fresh pomegranate seeds can be stirred into the warmed milk.

MUTTON BIRYANI

Serves 4

3 cups basmati rice

6-8 strands saffron

1 tbsp milk

1 kg mutton

Mutton

2-3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 large onion, sliced fine

6 green cardamoms

6 cloves

2 one-inch cinnamon sticks

2 large onions, grated

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

Salt

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 nutmeg (jaiphal), grated

1 blade of mace (javitri)

1 cup dahi

Rice

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp whole cumin seeds (zeera)

2 bay leaves or tejpatta

6 cups meat stock

1 tsp chopped fresh mint (pudina)

or coriander (dhania) (optional)

3-4 drops kewra (screw pine) water

Wash and soak rice. Soak saffron in lukewarm milk.

Wash and dry mutton. In a heavy bottomed pan, fry sliced onions till brown. Take out with slotted spoon and reserve on absorbent kitchen paper towel. In the same pan, add oil if necessary and heat, then sauté whole spices, followed by grated onion, garlic and ginger pastes and salt.

Before the mixture browns, add meat pieces and chilli powder and sauté the lot, stirring occasionally, until brown. Add nutmeg, mace and beaten dahi and cook until mutton is tender.

Sprinkle a spoonful or two of water and cook, covered, if meat needs more time. Uncover and cook to dry if moisture remains.

Drain rice. In another pan, heat ghee and sauté cumin followed by rice. Stir gently until colour turns slightly golden. Pour in stock and cook on high heat, uncovered, until liquid is mostly absorbed and little ‘holes’ appear in surface of rice. Cover and cook on low heat until dry. Make sure the rice is under-cooked.

In a large, heavy bottomed pan, spread a layer of rice. Sprinkle with saffron-in-milk, fried onions, chopped mint (if using) and a drop of kewra water. Cover with a layer of meat. Repeat layering two or three times, ending with rice. Soak a clean kitchen towel in warm water and stretch over top of pan. Cover with lid and place pan on a hot tawa. Lower heat and keep meat-rice mixture warm for about 15 minutes. Uncover, remove towel and mix contents lightly, taking care not to mash rice. Don’t try to stir until colour is uniform — there will and should be streaks of white rice among the golden-brown, coated with masala.

When buying what we call mutton (and is really goat meat) for biryani, ask for pieces from the shoulder, some neck pieces (putth) and ‘double chops’, and have the butcher remove one rib from each chop so that you have more meat on an otherwise skinny piece.

If the meat stock is plain and unflavoured, add three or four cardamoms, cloves and a small stick of cinnamon when sautéing rice.

