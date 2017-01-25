Wrapped to perfection

A meaty patty slathered with sauces, an assortment of veggies served between two toasted buns -- make the burger a thing of beauty and a filling meal. As new outlets pop up and and older ones experiment with newer versions of this fast food, we ask denizens what makes the best burger and the key places to hit for a burger fix.

Chef Tanmoy Savardekar, who runs Kylies, a bao-joint on Brigade Road says, “The perfect burger patty is one that retains most of the juices after it is grilled. A perfect balance of different cuts in the meat does the trick. I normally use four cuts to make a mince. Each cut imparts a quality to the finished product. Even after grilling it, the burger retains it’s juiciness and does not dry up. I love the burgers served at Thulp, Bak Bak Bar, Plan B.”

For IT executive Abilash Kumar, a burger treat at Truffles on St. Mark’s Road, used to start his weekend at school.

“I studied at St. Joseph’s and would head to Truffles for a portion of their lamb burger. The patty is superb, full of cheese and the mayonnaise tastes different. I still make it a point to head there every month. I don’t think any of the new outlets have come up with something to beat the American classic burger at Truffles.”

Lawyer Dhanajai Raja quips, “I am a vegetarian and have enjoyed the all American veg-cheese burgers at Truffles.”

Cafe owner and burger aficionado Anupam B. believes that the patty is the most important part of the burger. “It lends character to the burger. If you have a burger with a sloppy patty, you cannot enjoy it. My personal favourite in the city is the ‘heart-attack burger’, which is served at Bandar, Koramangala. It has bacon, egg and beef. The patty is well done and resembles a steak.”

He adds, “I think there are many outlets in Bengaluru serving up great burgers. One of the main reasons is because of the cosmopolitan nature of the city. People are open to experiment and trying something new.”

Software engineer Niveditha S. swears by the burgers at Peppa Zzing on Infantry Road. “I love the menu which has just three varieties. Even the regular version has mustard, onion relish and chips on the side. If you are in with a big gang, you can try out the huge whammy burger that it offers. The patty is massive and you can live on a single burger all day! During weekends, we occasionally pack up a couple of burgers and head out for treks and trips, with some jalapeños and gherkins on the side.”

Gemhson S. quit a corporate career to make burgers in 2009. “I love burgers and decided to learn more about the logistics involved before starting off on my own. I recently launched Gemhson’s kitchen that dishes out burgers in Kamanahalli. We also cater to corporate events as well. We use chicken fillets instead of patties. Personally, I love a burger where the bun is soft and full of flavour till the last bite. The burger is the best meal to bite into on the go and that explains its popularity in Bengaluru, where everyone is in a perpetual hurry.”