Food

Women in coffee country

Photo: K. Murali Kumar   | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

more-in

They toil in coffee estates, are plantation owners and managers, marketing professionals or tasters. On the eve of the Coffee Santhe, BHUMIKA K. speaks to some women who’ve made it big in a man’s world

Post a Comment
More In Food
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2016 4:50:50 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/food/Women-in-coffee-country/article16729750.ece

© The Hindu