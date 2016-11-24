Where food tells a story

more-in

Soak in some history of the bustling suburb as you dig into some quintessential British classics done with a unique take at The Whitefield Arms

History blends with food at The Whitefield Arms, a colonial style English pub in VR Bengaluru, Whitefield, where munching on the classic fish and chips, you can learn about how this Bengaluru suburb came to be. Reproduction of old pete maps and a visual history wall with a complete timeline of significant events, lend something extra to this place. The decor, with its wooden benches, lamposts, crockery and cutlery, menu signages and everything else further helps the narrative that has characters like Winston Churchill. It is believed the British Prime Minister frequented the area and stayed at The Waverly Inn where he courted Rose Hamilton, the daughter of James Hamilton who owned the inn.

You can start your journey with TWA chips and cheese, a dish with a unique twist to fries, an all-time- favourite. The crispy fries are mixed with dal makhni and cheese and served with jalapenos, green chillies and onions. An absolute delight.

For lovers of different varieties of fish and meat, there is the non-veg platter comprising prawn, fish, mutton and chicken starters. Some of their other interesting starters are cavalry special, spitfire wings, special grilled honey chilli beef.

In the main course, I go for grilled spice crusted chicken, breast of chicken served with mint and onion sauce, spinach and truffle mushroom rice, which is yet another signature dish of the restaurant and done very well.

I was eating fish after some time and their pan-seared salmon just made my day. The salmon fillet was perfectly pan seared and boasted a crispy skin. Accompanied by bartender Xavier's well-crafted cocktail TWA Lavelle, made of vodka, gin, butterscotch and honey, it felt like a complete story.

For desserts, I chose Bavarian cheesecake and sticky coffee pudding and wished I had eaten less of the main course and starters.