What’s baking?

Over the years many fancy bakeries have flourished in the city. Traditional bakeries, however, hold their own with their timeless offereings.

Albert Bakery: The 114-year-old bakery rolls out cakes and pastries for the festive season. The speciality is the non-alcoholic plum cakes, banana and grape muffins, marzipans and tarts. Apart from these the bakery offers variety of confectioneries and snacks such as coconut cherry biscuits and samosas

All Saints Bakery: Situated on the bustling Brigade Road All Saints offers an array of Christmas goodies. The 50-year-old plum cake recipe and premium fruits ensures a uniform taste.

This year there are also rich tin cakes. The sugar coated kalkal, the subtly flavoured marzipan, mature and plain plum cake, mince pie and rose cookies are also on offer. The bakery has cookies in different shapes like bells, Santa Claus and Xmas tree for children.

Excelsior Bakery: The bakery is over 30 years old and offers traditional rich plum cakes, colourful marzipan and cumtee cake. New offerings include ribbon cake, fruit cake and sandwich cake. The almond icing cake made up of three layers is a must try.

Fatima Bakery: This 59 year-old bakery is famous for its coconut sweet, mince pie and rose cookies. During the Christmas and New Year, the bakery specially imports items from Goa like bebenca, guava cheese and Goan coconut vinegar.

Iyengar Bakery: This bakery offers plum, fruit and sponge cakes. The fruit cakes are loaded with tutti-frutti . The bakery is 119 years old and offers pastries, rusk, rolls, biscuits, lemon sticks and buns apart from the mandatory rose cookies and kalkals.