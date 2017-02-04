Vintage brew

more-in

Somewhere between Valanjambalam and Girls High School, while you are in Ernakulam South, you are enveloped by an aromatic cloud of coffee. Leela Coffee Works has announced its existence, quietly for years together—62 to be precise, through these vapours.

Started by Narayanan Nair at a time when coffee shops weren’t a dime a dozen, Leela Coffee Works was a sure shot success. People came to buy coffee powder, ground fresh in front of them and in blends they preferred. It was fascinating to watch the machine and over the din of its whir, indulge in casual banter. “I remember E.M.S. Namboodiripad used to be a regular visitor at the shop. Even though he didn’t buy the coffee, he used to come with a small group and spend time here, talking to my father. This was before he became chief minister,” says K. Jayakumar, who took over the business from his father.

Even as a young boy, he and his two brothers used to help around in the shop, running errands and taking orders. “I learnt everything on the job,” he says.

The shop remains as it is, when it was opened in 1955, with ancient wooden desks and a cupboard. Jayakumar has not introduced many modifications at all, except the frontage, which now has a glass cabinet. “We had wooden planks for a door and it hasn’t been long since we replaced it with a shutter,” he says.

The coffee shop has transitioned gracefully into an age of instant coffee and swanky cafés. “Though Kerala was predominantly a tea drinking State, those days had their share of cool coffee joints, but then and now, we somehow are happy doing this, we have not thought of expansion,” says Jayakumar, who believes the best form of publicity is word of mouth, which his shop has always enjoyed.

Generations of customers have been buying coffee from Leela’s and their blend preferences don’t have to be repeated each time. “Coffee drinkers are particular about their blends, while we have those who ask for pure coffee, others have a specific ratio of chicory and coffee,” Jayakumar says. The most popular is the 70:30 blend, though there are takers for 60:40, 80:20, even 90:10 (the larger value being of coffee). The taste of the coffee depends on the ratio. “One cannot really say what an ideal blend is, as it is a completely personal choice,” Jayakumar says. He sources chicory in powdered form from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Every month the shop sells about 300 kilos of coffee. Though earlier, they used to supply to large hotels, including the Taj, now there aren’t as many. Right from his father’s times, Jayakumar says, the beans have been brought from Karnataka. “We use the Arabica variety while Robusta is the more popular one in Kerala,” he says, extending a handful of raw coffee beans, which have both Plantation A and Peaberry beans that are sorted from the Arabica beans. While Peaberry is more flavourful, Plantation A has more strength. “The taste depends a lot on the variety of the beans and the blend. Coffee making is an art. It is not enough if you just put the powder in boiling water and add milk. I don’t know what the other factors are, but I am sure there are some,” he laughs.

While Narayanan had a small team of people working for him, Jayakumar runs the store along with his nephew, P. Sreekumar. “There isn’t much to do now, except the roasting and the grinding. Earlier, there were no sealing machines and we used to give the coffee in butter paper, which we had to seal with gum, made by us using maida, thurishu (blue stone) and warm water.”

The small, elongated shop has two machines for roasting the beans—one made in England and the other made in India. The former was bought by Narayanan Nair when he set up shop and is still in use. The machines need a half-yearly maintenance, “they have not given any trouble so far,” Jayakumar adds. During the initial years, the machines were fired using firewood, then it moved to electric and now, they use gas.

Roasting is done every alternate day and a batch takes about 45 minutes. “The colour is the defining factor. The beans have to turn into this particular shade of brown,” says Sreekumar, picking up a roasted bean. “The colour of the smoke is also an indicator. Once the smoke turns bluish, it means the roast is right.”

And the delicious aroma? “When we open the shop at 8.30 a.m., yes, we smell the coffee. Then we don’t feel it at all,” say Jayakumar and Sreekumar.