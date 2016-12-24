Try this local version of wasabi

more-in

Sure, we all eat radish, but did you know there is a part of the radish that most urban homes discard, despite that fact that it is both tasty and nutritious? The next time you are at the local market, ask for the radish seed pod.

Also known as Moongre in Hindi, these delicate-looking pods pack quite a punch when it comes to flavour. Biting into them is almost like chewing wasabi. Imagine the powerful tang of fresh raw radish. Now, multiply it by four. A handful of these and all the raw chilli addicts among you will make a switch, and not miss the fistful of spice.

In Germany, these spicy seeds are sometimes served raw as an accompaniment with beer. The sharp taste makes the radish seed pod popular for different chutneys. Grind it with green chillis if you are feeling particularly brave.

The most common way of using these pods in India is by making a quick stir-fry, sautéing it with potatoes, garam masala and turmeric. In Europe, the pods are often served with meat. Why eat it? This seasonal vegetable, available in the markets now, comes with a number of health benefits. It is rich in ascorbic acid, folic acid, and potassium. The pods are also a good source of vitamin B6, riboflavin, magnesium, copper, and calcium.

Recipe

Ingredients

Radish seed pods: 200 gm

Mustard oil: 1 tbsp

Jeera seeds: 1 tsp

Amchoor powder: 1 tsp

A pinch of hing

Turmeric powder

Chilli powder to taste

Salt to taste

Method

Wash and rinse the radish seed pods. Remove top and tail (stalk end) of the pods.

Heat oil in a wok, add hing and jeera seeds. When the seeds begin to crackle, add moongre, salt, chilli powder, turmeric and stir-fry until pods look soft and shiny. Stir-fry for about eight minutes. Serve hot with dal and rice or rotis.

(This is a fortnightly column on local vegetables and how to use them)