Too much to munch

When the buffet is a bit overwhelming, it is good to go a-la-carte. While buffets are good idea for a lunch and dinner at an all day dining restaurant, it is the menu that comes in handy when one steps in at odd hours and still wants to alleviate the hunger pangs.

The menu at Amara in Trident is designed keeping in mind the varied timings when a guest can walk in and the different preferences. So it’s exhaustive, with around six cuisines.

With more than two preferences for soups, interesting healthy salads, a never-ending main course, the menu can be quite a challenge. The best option is to follow the recommendation of the chef or the ones who’ve tried the menu earlier.

Opting to skip the soup? Then try the smoked beetroot salad.

Fine layers of slightly steamed beetroot served as petals with nuts and cheese and a drizzle of salad oil will make you wonder why the beetroot was not introduced to us that way in our homes. The salad isn’t just tasty but leaves a refreshing feel in the mouth. The occasional honey-coated crunchy nut adds to the flavour.

Each dish seems appetising, so it was worth trying more than one. This time it was the goat cheese fritter salad. If goat cheese is to your liking, this salad will make you hit the like button in your mind instantly.

Each dish is a meal by itself. After the salad, we are served Cajun spiced chicken. It’s mildly spiced.

Other recommendations of the chef are pasta primerole and ravioli, both made to perfection. Indian food lovers can gorge on the Methi Murgh with Indian breads. A strongly recommended try here is the Chicken teriyaki with sticky rice.

When everything is made to suit your taste buds why not the dessert? Darling Noisette and Pineapple Upside Down are the favourites here.