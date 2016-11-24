Too cool for Old Skool?

The new dining space in the city promises to keep you occupied with board games and shopping

The latest trend in the city seems to be houses being converted into dining spaces. The recently-launched Old Skool Bistro in Nandanam is one of them. On a weekday evening, as we walk in, a few diners are just walking out. We’re the only customers left, and so walk around among four rooms, deciding where to sit, and settle for the comfortable cane chairs with a bright yellow table, matching the bright yellow walls adorned with a ‘FRIENDS’ TV show poster.

As we look through the menu, we fend off some pesky mosquitoes. We go for a lettuce wrap with chicken mash (the chicken steak was unavailable), topped with barbeque and chipotle sauce and an Indian cheese taward; to drink, we order a carrot and beetroot blend, litchilocous (watermelon and litchi) and coco-pine (tender coconut water with pineapple juice).

And then, the wait begins. There’s plenty to occupy your time here, though: the space also features a boutique, with clothing, jewellery and home decor.

There’s also a carrom board, guitar and pallanguzhi complete with shells, so you could probably wander in with a few friends and have a fun evening.

If you prefer dining in solitude, a well-stocked bookshelf can keep you company. Even the coasters have a game: move three tiny spheres to the centre of a maze. The first dish to arrive is the lettuce wrap — it’s crisp and the chicken mash patties are still warm, but I’m missing the sticky sweet barbeque sauce that was expected. The carrot and beetroot juice is fresh, and one can taste the flavours of both root vegetables, with their earthy sweetness. The litchi and watermelon mocktail is quite refreshing, but replete with mint. And, although we’ve ordered the taward from the ‘Quick bites’ section, it’s the last to turn up. Soft paneer smothered in a tangy, not-too-spicy sauce, and topped with cheese: what’s not to love.

It turns out the third juice has been left out of the order, and is not available, so we ask for a coconut milk and litchi blend. With its subtle flavours, it’s soft on the palate and refreshing.

If you’re visiting, make sure you’ve got plenty of time; the food is worth the wait.