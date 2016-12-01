Toast to the veggies

Style and elegance mark this fine dining veg eatery

Most often than not when one is asked to suggest a fine dining vegetarian place that serves more than the usual idli-dosa and veg thalis, you are at a loss. Veg-place! Not thali! Not South Indian! It is indeed a challenge and this can become even more challenging when there is a ‘pure veg’ clause. Hotel Khandani Rajdhani, the go-to place for thalis must have sniffed the demand, so, they opened Tatva which comes with the ‘fine dinning’ tag. This fine dining veg restaurant at Jubilee Hills which comes with a stylish coffee shop serves everything in style. A quick glance at their menu, which has a non-alcoholic hot Indian toddy, makes you wonder at the range vegetarian food has to offer. Especially if the menu is multi-cuisine and has everything from cheese pops, bruscehttas, burgers, pizzas, sizzlers, olive naan and creamy paneer masala. And when your taste buds like their basil and tomato soup, you know you are in safe hands.

The ‘Hot Indian Toddy’ is a drink made of five Indian spices, it is warm and comes with a slice of mandarin that completes the look of the drink. The plush interiors are a reminder that pure vegetarian food has a lot of takers and one need not bank only on mutton kebabs for an evening out.

Looking at the presentation, portions and cutlery it is obvious that the eatery takes its menu seriously. Chef Naveen, the corporate chef says, the challenge is huge and that it is fun to be working at an all-vegetarian place where run of the mill dishes aren’t desired for.

With his vast experience at a cruise liner, chef Naveen brings with himself the art of presentation and innovation. That’s why the hummus with the pita bread come in a bowl and resembles a frilly flower.

As far as the food goes, Tatva’s aim is to be able to offer variety to their varied patrons. The interiors are quite cosy and gentle to the eye. The coffee shop is designed on the lines of a bistro where one can work, meet and chat comfortably.

From what was observed sitting and relishing the creamy dal mkahani with the olive naan is that veg sizzlers never go out of business. Those who love the idea of smoked cottage cheese with potato wedges, veggies and more cheese, would have a feast here. Others might love to stick to the favourites like pizza or dal makhani in my case.