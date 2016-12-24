The home bakers of Coimbatore

more-in

MANISHA KHEMKA

“For a long time I participated in cookery competitions at different levels and won steadily winning. My friends then coaxed me to do something on my own. So I started BayLeaf Indian and also began to conduct workshops and classes,” she says. BayLeaf Indian has grown steadily and Manisha’s publicity has largely been via word of mouth. “Earlier it used to be two classes every fortnight, but now I take at least two cookery classes every week,” she says. Manisha’s priority is her home but she is open to business opportunities that come her way. She specialises in vegetarian, eggless and Jain cooking. “From soups, salads, starters from Indian, Italian, Mexican cuisines to desserts, I make them all,” she says. Her speciality is Jain puffs cooked without potato, onion and garlic.

Contact Manisha at: 98435 17766

LATHADEVI R. SIVAKUMAR

When she began five years ago, the concept of home baking was new to the city. “I relied mainly on word of mouth to spread the news about my work. And since I was the only one baking without any natural ingredients, people were drawn towards Latha’s Kitchen,” she says. Earlier she faced issues in procuring ingredients and baking tools but now everything is available in Coimbatore. “People understand the concept of home baking now and they make an effort to buy from us,” she says. She specialises in layered cakes, fruit cakes, and flavoured cakes. Her speciality is cakes made with whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Contact Latha at: 98650 97137

VIJI ANANTHAN

After graduating from the Academy of Bakery Arts, New Delhi, in 2014, Viji started La Madeleine. “People who bought my cakes for their parties told other people and, just like a chain, word spread steadily,” she says. According to Viji, Christmas is not a big time for home bakers. It is the rest of the year when regular patrons are made. “I also used Facebook and tried to put out the word through my online friends.” La Madeleine specialises in cakes and the French pastry is something that people come back for. Her cakes are order based and not ready-made, which appeals to her customers. For New Year’s, she is selling traditional fruit cakes and also taking personalised orders for different varieties of savouries. “We had to pack one hamper which had a Snowman Macaron with a fruit cake,” she says.

Contact Viji at: 98942 20178, Check their Facebook Page: La Madeleine, Coimbatore.