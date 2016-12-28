The height of innovation

Poised as a modern Asian bistro, Pa Pa Ya, from the house of Massive Restaurants is all set to wow Delhi with its unique dining experience. Having received a great response at the Mumbai outlet, Zorawar Kalra’s latest venture combines the best Asian food from around the world under a single roof with impeccable presentation and signature innovation. Having established Farzi Cafe, Made in Punjab and his father Jiggs Kalra’s Masala Library, it is no surprise that Pa Pa Ya too, is a whole new game changer in terms of both food and architectural expertise.

Situated in the Dome of Select City Walk, Saket, Pa Pa Ya is perhaps one of the tallest restaurants in India with a ceiling height of 70 feet. Talking about the design that accentuates the height of the restaurant. Kalra explains, “We wanted to keep it a bright place, not dark and dingy. The design is very neutral yet adorned with Asian elements.” Wood, roughstone, muted colours and a completely open kitchen greets one to an avant-garde space that is home to a special Sashimi storage that can store fish at minus 80 degree Celsius , a wine-tasting room temperature controlled to laser accuracy and a raised bar at the heart of the dome.

Despite the overwhelming architecture, the restaurant ensures that food remains the highlight of the entire dining experience. From precise presentation on customised plates to jaw-dropping flavour combinations, the whole endeavour can be summed up as radical interpretation of Asian food. When encouraged to try a seemingly new dish, I asked what it was? Kalra explains that they were lotus stems. I was surprised since being from the North East where lotus stem is a staple item in the region's cuisine, I could not identify it right away. Kalra laughs in amusement and went on to declare that, this is precisely the motive. On chewing the stem though, the familiar crunch returned with a hint of sweetness and lingering crispy crackle.

A number of the ingredients are specially imported from Japan and other parts of Asia. New additions have been made to their famed sushi matrix, the butayakitori – which is pork belly skewers that are actually served in a hollow sculpted figure of a dark pig – each item is specifically crafted to awe and present a whole new perspective on our preconceived notions of food. Even the drinks are recreated in a unique fashion with in-house infusions. Kosui tail for example, combines vodka and whisky flavoured with star anise and in-house lemon syrup is inspired by kosui, a Japanese perfume stick.But what struck the most was the infectious energy of the place itself. From lively music to the enthusiastic bartenders, willing to explain every drink on the menu and the patient staff eagerly elaborating on cuisine, the guest experience is given top priority.

The high energy dining concept is the first of its kind in Delhi and the menu has been specially adapted keeping in mind the Delhi palate. With 30 per cent new additions as compared to the Mumbai selection, the menu maintains its USP – the amalgamation of art and science in all the food items wherever it adds genuine value. Explains Kalra, “The Thai curry, sushi, duck – none of it is the regular stuff. It is all modern and twisted. The point is to give the food a different look and feel.”

State-of-the-art equipment like paco jets for homemade ice creams and sous vide machines for precision cooking among other contemporary techniques are used to incorporate molecular gastronomy and mixology throughout the menu. While Kalra loves all the dishes on the menu, he personally recommends takoyaki, hargao – green curry prawn dimsum, tuna tataki pizza, hoisin chilli duck dogs, braised chicken and Peking duck. For dessert, interesting options include liquid hazelnut fondant cake and mochi ice cream-Version 2.0 chocolate ball on fire. The mochi ice cream is a refreshing take on the traditional mochi. Japanese mochi (pounded sticky rice) is presented in an ice cream version and is an immediate favourite for those with a sweet tooth.

Meal for two (without alcohol): Rs.1900 plus taxes.