The eve of a great New Year

Cast your New Year’s Eve net far and wide. The Hindu’s round-up of fun activities this December 31 includes everything from camping under the night sky to being transported by a party bus to two bars. This New Year’s Eve could be your best night of 2016.

Outdoors

Camping

For those craving an adrenaline rush, this camping experience at the foot of the Sahyadri range is a must-try. Organised by adventure company The Tern Travellers, the trip will begin with a visit to the natural pools near Savarne, followed by a special lunch with villagers. At night, relax with a barbeque-style dinner by a campfire under the stars. Begin 2017 on a high note by trekking to the Kalu waterfalls and get a fish pedicure the natural way by dipping your feet in the nearby ponds.

When: December 31 to January 1

Where: Savarne

How: Train to Kalyan at 6 a.m. from CST, and then a bus ride from Kalyan to Savarne

Price: Rs. 2,700 per person

Phone: 9987282746/9167044874

Website: theterntravellers.co.in

Hillview Farmhouse

Head over to Hillview Farmhouse for a traditional homestay experience. Celebrations will begin with a performance of the Maharashtrian folk dance, Tarpa, and will be followed by a barbeque night at the beach with delicious seafood, including the area’s specialty: prawn koliwada. Spend the first day of the year acquainting yourself with local cultures and traditions.

When: December 31 to January 1

Where: Dahanu, 140 km from Mumbai

How: Train from Churchgate/Two-and-half-hour drive by road

Price: Rs. 1,800 onwards

Phone: 9867182729/9665316001

Website: hillviewfarmhouse.in

Bandcamp

Settle into the cosy sea resort located off Gorai beach and enjoy a night of indie music and great food under the open sky. A gig by the Flying Shoe, Aarifah Rebello, and Manu and Chow will be followed by a BBQ dinner (freshly prepared by locals) and beer. The venue’s ‘natural amphitheatre’ is equipped with hammocks, books and games. On January 1, go for a sunrise walk along the fishing village of Manori to experience nature first-hand. Write to bandcamp@whitecollarhippie.com for details.

When: December 31

to January 1

Where: U-tan Sea Resort, Bhayander (West)

How: Train from Churchgate

Price: Rs. 5,000 per person

Phone: 9930260747

Website: whitecollarhippie.com

Four Seasons Vineyard

Wining and dining is always a great way to spend your evenings. This New Year’s Eve travel to Four Seasons Vineyard, Baramati, which promises a breathtaking view while you’re sipping on a glass of wine. Find out how the drink you love is made, participate in tasting different varieties and finally relax by a poolside barbeque. If you’re feeling sober and adventurous at the same time, trek or ride a bike down the Sahyadri valley. This trip can be a one-day visit or an overnight stay.

When: December 31

Where: Roti Village, Baramati; 250 km from Mumbai

How: Train from Dadar

Price: Rs. 3,500 per person

for an overnight stay

Phone: 9876543210

Website: fourseasonsvineyards.com/wine-tour

Five star parties

The Lalit

Step into 2017 with a night of electronica. There’s Mumbai-based DJ Garth Adam, who’s going to spin some deep house, hip-hop and progressive EDM. Then there’s engineer-turned-DJ Anuraag Chadha a.k.a. Madoc. His tunes won’t let you leave the dancefloor. Revellers can indulge in an offer that includes unlimited food and drinks. For those looking to spend the night in style, book deluxe rooms at Rs. 21,999. The booking includes entry for two at the bash, breakfast on January 1, and a non-alcoholic brunch, which will be available through the day. Checkout time: 2 p.m.

When: December 31

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Andheri (East)

Price: Rs. 3,000 onwards

Phone: 9987603114/ 7710010307

Website: kittysu.com

JW Marriot

Head over to JW Marriot where the Lotus Café, Mahi, Salt Water Pool and the Family Lounge will merge to form the Grand New Year Party Zone: a large dance floor that can accommodate up to 1,500 patrons. Delhi-based rock band Eka will perform classic Bollywood, Sufi, Hindustani, and folk music, and will add a dash of electronica to their set. For dinner, expect a wide spread of global cuisine, desserts and a variety of drinks, including cocktails and wines. Special activities have been planned for children to keep them entertained all night.

When: December 31

Where: JW Marriot, Juhu

Price: Rs 9,500 (inclusive of taxes); and Rs 2,000 for children between five-12 years (inclusive of taxes)

Phone: 66933345 / 3065 / 3066 / 3067

Website: jwmarriott.com/bomjw

Hyatt Regency

Spend the end of 2016 with family at Glasshouse, which includes world cuisine and live counters. A Great Gatsby-themed party at Stax, the in-house Italian restaurant, features unlimited European buffet with drinks. To spend New Year’s Eve with your significant other, head over to The Bar for a romantic dim-décor meal. For children, there is a special celebration at Emerald, the hotel’s convention centre. Another option is to book a room for Rs. 9,999, which offers dinner at the Glasshouse for two and breakfast the next day.

Where: Hyatt Regency, Andheri (East)

When: December 31

Price: Rs. 1,800 onwards

Phone: 66961111

Website: mumbai.regency.hyatt.com

Themed parties

The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Experience the rustic antiquity of the 1920s at the Veranda and travel in a party bus called the Time Machine on Wheels to The Daily Bar and Kitchen’s 21st century set-up. You can dance through the night to music at both the venues and in the bus. As for food, Veranda promises a wide range of dishes in Indian cuisine. European munchies will be on offer at The Daily Bar and Kitchen.

When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, and Veranda, Bandra West

Price: Rs. 5,000 (all inclusive)

Phone: 9920446633

Hoppipola

Head over to your nearest Hoppipola outlet for a white New Year’s eve. Dance to hip-hop, R&B and Bollywood music at the resto-bar, and enjoy a variety of finger food and signature cocktails. On offer is a range of dishes that includes Hoppi fried chicken, hot truffle shrimps with bao, and mutton galouti sliders. Their signature cocktails include Hoppi Bath Tub, the Da VinciTini, and Yellow Pages.

When: December 31, 8 p.m.

Where: All Hoppipola outlets

Price: Rs. 2,500 (couple entry)

Phone: 30151106 (Khar), 33715989 (Lower Parel), 30151559 (Powai)

Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden

Slip into a beer-induced haze with an Alice in Wonderland-themed party. Sip on cocktails such as the Hatter, a mix of orange juice, tequila, triple sec, and grenadine; the Duchess, a mix of whiskey, fresh watermelon with salt, lime and sugar; and the White Rabbit, which includes Kahlua, Baileys, triple sec and Jameson. Also on offer are beer-based cocktails, desserts, and mocktails for teetotalers.

When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, Bandra (West)

Price: Rs. 3,500 (all inclusive)

Phone: 33956191

Bringing the party home

If you’re done stepping out of your comfortable cocoon and dragging yourself to party, then bring the party to your place. Invite friends and throw a shindig that will be remembered for years to come. We found a few places that will deliver the much-needed goods – decorations and games – at your doorstep.

Madcaps Party Shop

Where: Outlets at Peddar Road, Matunga, Bandra West

Website: www.madcapspartyshop.com

Phone: 26424566 (Bandra), 69999790 (Peddar Road), 24083656 (Matunga)

Party Hunterz

Where: Bandra West, Powai, Navi Mumbai

Website: www.partyhunterz.com

Phone: 26557990 (Bandra), 9820600561 (Powai), 9819220040 (Navi Mumbai)

Wanna Party

Where: Lower Parel

Website: www.wannaparty.in

Phone: 4014144