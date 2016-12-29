The bread spread

more-in

The holiday season is about family get-togethers and fun conversations. In my family — as well as in others, I suspect —there is serious discussion relating to food as well. Over one such session, we discussed what we did when we got ravenous and the pantry was devoid of snacks.

While one cousin was quite unabashed about unleashing her appetite on white bread spread liberally with salted butter and mixed fruit jam, another spoke of downing half a tin of condensed milk with cream crackers or bread. Many of us inare also very partial to milk powder and baby cereal! One sister carried it in her trouser pocket while travelling.

For me, on a slightly chilly December evening, nothing beats a hot beverage and a warm spicy snack. My sister-in-law echoed my thoughts when she spoke about conquering hunger pangs at 4.00 p.m. with a slice of bread toasted on the tava and spread with a thick layer of home-made coriander thokku. Apparently she and my mother rustle this up whenever they are hungry. She said that it hit the spot and was just so delicious.

While growing up, a slice of bread and the coriander thokku in question was mum’s favourite tea time indulgence and often our weekend one. The olive green chutney was spread on thick slices of bread and placed on a hot pan to which was added a drizzle of home-made ghee. The wet chutney sizzled and got a crunchy coating from the ghee. It was flipped over deftly a few times so that it did not burn or stick to the pan and then served. I’ve forgotten how many times my mother and I have eaten this through my growing up years.

There’s another reason why this chutney is special. My mother tells me stories of how, when she was at hostel and craving home-made food, she often received parcels from home that always had a a bottle of this coriander chutney. She says it was a lifesaver for her and her roomies.

When I first started experimenting with the coriander chutney, I made a simpler (read healthier) version. I used lemon, lentils and other things as substitute for the traditional chutney, which I thought was far too oily. Naturally, my efforts didn’t hit the mark. I had no choice but to turn to grand-aunt Sarojini who makes the most delicious kothumalli thokku.

She taught me well and I realised that by following the right technique, the cold-pressed oil used acted more as a preservative than a cooking medium. Now, when I follow her instructions precisely I’m rewarded with a bottle of intensely aromatic tangy spicy thokku. I never forget to set aside a bottle of it for my mother.

For authentic home-made coriander thokku, Alamelu ammayi retails at 10, Biryani Mandi. Call 0422-2233444