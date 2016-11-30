Simple décor, rich taste

Injecting freshness into timeless recipes, India Bistro starts its journey in Delhi on an appetising note

It is always an interesting affair to go for the launch of a new restaurant. Delhi gives such opportunity quite often. Recently, I was invited for the launch of India Bistro at Hotel Diplomat in Chanakyapuri. As the name suggests, India Bistro serves Indian cuisine.

The first serve, gol gappa came in an interesting way. I had to inject water into gol gappa myself with the help of a large syringe. And the next moment my mouth was full of crispy gol gappa. Tanginess of mint and tamarind water enhanced my craving for more.

Snowwhite dahi bhalle was next to taste. The moong dal dahi bhalle looked nice in appearance. Moong dal gave white look to it. Taste was little unusual than what we get to eat in the streets of Delhi. Liquid nitrogen was used to give coolness and the snow look to this dahi bhalle.

Broccoli is good for health. On suggestion, I tried cheesy broccoli tandoor grilled. But, this little undercooked grilled broccoli failed on taste. Panco crusted Jodhpuri chilli worked like a true appetiser. Palak patte ki chaat was beautifully presented. Fried crispy palak was made to stand on the base of fried potatoes. Crispiness of palak was good and fried potatoes gave it special compliment.

Chukander (Beetroot) ke kabab was right there. It was an usual beetroot. Firangi chicken gave a tempting look. This grilled chicken in peri peri sauce was very soft and tender. Nicely spiced and little hot, firangi chicken was a delight to eat.

In galouti kabab, I was searching for the taste of meat. Over spiced and hot, galouti kabab was giving taste of cinnamon and cardamom. And it was little different from other restaurants, or what we get in restaurants in Lucknow. But, full marks for the way it melted in mouth like butter on hot toast. The ghee roast mutton boti was tasty. This fairly balanced mutton dish gave a refreshing aroma to senses. And it was pleasing to eat.

The ambience of India Bistro is casual. It gives you authentic Indian taste in very simple décor. It has three different areas. One general dining space, lounge for bar and courtyard. Look helps, but it is the taste which gives repeat value to customers to come and enjoy good food.

Moving to the main course was going to be interesting as name of the some dishes suggested. I was served kadai paneer with lotus stem. I began to eat with chur chur paratha. It was mix of taste and health as lotus stem is believed to be healthy. Then there was railway mutton curry. This dish goes back to the British era when privileged the British people were served this mutton dish on train. The less spicy mutton was very succulent. The tomato-based gravy looked colourful with cherry tomatoes.

It was time for fish. I was suggested to eat meen moilee. Mustard, coconut and turmeric gave the fish nice colour. The flavour of fish was there in this less spicy Kerala dish. The new journey for India Bistro has begun in the Capital and I said my first good bye very sweetly after having phirni kesar da.