Remedies from Nature’s larder

more-in

It is that time of the year again. When we go overboard for a week and then start writing down the same things we did as not-to-do resolutions! As a doctor and as someone who loves food, I’ve been asked way too many times about the best cures for a hangover. Since I practise preventive and wellness medicine, I would say that the only sure way to prevent a hangover is to not drink alcohol.

As that is not an option for many, I’d suggest the next best thing — time! We all know time heals many things, and it turns out that it heals hangovers too, and with no side effects. When you don’t have that luxury, but you want one that is as natural and as safe, then there are a few to consider.

Tender coconut water

You’ve probably heard that drinking a lot of water cures your hangover. Tender coconut water sort of gives you double the effect straight out of the box (or the fruit), with no mixing required! With a fantastic mix of electrolytes and some carbs, this is Nature’s cure for hangovers with no side effects. Since alcohol upsets the electrolyte balance temporarily, (especially if you end up using the rest room too much), tender coconut replenishes both the water and the electrolytes that your body needs. So, tender coconut has its uses in winters too!

Lime

Working on principles similar to the tender coconut, lime with water and sugar is another simple-yet-effective cure for hangovers. It sends in the required amount of electrolytes, replenishes the dehydration and also gives you the idea of having another drink. Two limes in one litre of water with two teaspoons of sugar should give you enough for about 3-4 drinks that you can have over 6-8 hours. It is also best if you have the first drink as soon as you wake up, so do this mixing (pun intended) before you start off mixing for the night and store it.

Honey

Do you want to start off the new year on a sweet note after a night of raging parties? Honey is your answer. It goes well with either water or even toast (assuming you will drink some water after this). Honey is a wonder when it comes to medicinal applications, but remember that you need organic unfiltered honey for it to work best, not the crystal-clear honey that we find most of the time in supermarkets. It provides the carbs and electrolytes, while the water you drink either after or with it provides the hydration.

Banana chocolate smoothie

Want to start off exotic? How about a banana chocolate smoothie? Bananas, being rich in potassium that gets altered after heavy drinking, are a great cure for hangovers, along with the fructose that quickly gets the sugar levels up to start the hangover healing process. Since you need a lot of liquids when you take fruits, a smoothie with milk will give you a delicious cure for hangovers. And the chocolate? Just the bonus! Put one medium banana in 250 ml of milk with 100g (or as much or less as you like) of dark chocolate in a mixer and blend it! Just don’t add sugar; it will spoil the balance.

Tomato juice

Love the elitist tomato juice that is making a name as a health drink? Well, it does cure hangovers! With a decent amount of electrolytes and fructose (a fast-metabolising form of sugar), two tomatoes blended with 250 ml of water gives you one serving of a hangover-curing drink. You will need about 3-4 over 12 hours to expedite getting rid of the hangover.