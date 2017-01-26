Pongal with a twist

more-in

We grew up eating the staple dosa, chutney and sambhar breakfast. On special days there would be piping hot, crisp ullunthu vadais waiting for us at the table. The one dish that was rarely made at home, though, was ven pongal. Maybe because neither of my parents favoured it but I’m not exactly sure! As a result it wasn’t a dish that I had a great affinity towards. But I know friends and family who love it.

The first time I actually relished a serving of this savoury rice dish was with my fellow participants after the first Coimbatore marathon. There we sat perched high above the open space,on the broad cement steps at Nehru Stadium feeling mighty pleased with ourselves for having completed the run and the pongal we ate as we celebrated was comforting to say the least. It occurred to me that this was a great breakfast option for my school going kids.

Then I chanced upon a pongal mix at an organic store that was made with millets. It had all natural ingredients, no preservatives and completely supported an organic way of farming.

There were three kinds. Little millet, foxtail millet and kodo millet. They also had the right proportion of lentils and spices pre-mixed. And took just 15 minutes to cook.

I was quite pleased with the result and the next time I made it a little creamier by adding a little more dhal to it while cooking. When cooked, I added curry leaves, more peppercorns and ghee at the very end. I served it with a coconut chutney or a peanut chutney. But if you ask my kids they will probably say the millet pongal tastes the best with their grandmother’s vathal kuzhambhu.

It’s only been a few months since I introduced this mix for breakfast and it didn’t really occur to me until my daughter said that this would be a perfect one pot dish for a starving student to make especially when away from home. In order to continue eating healthy, options such as this millet pongal are perfect. After all there’s just so much pasta or sandwiches that one can eat. As far as Indian comfort foods go, this dish figures high on the list.

All these three varieties of millet pongal taste equally good and vary very slightly in terms of colour and texture. They take well to added flavourings. You can vary the consistency to suit your palate by changing the amount of water added for cooking. In fact,the cooking liquid can even be a veggie stock instead of plain water. It’s wholesome, delicious and even the most ardent rice fan will have to admit that it matches up in every way to the traditional ven pongal.