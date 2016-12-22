Old-fashioned treats

more-in

It’s no fun being under the weather, especially at this time of the year when you’d rather be elbow deep in flour, spices, candied peels and all the other delicious items of this season. But I have to treat all those dropping in to some good old-fashioned goodies. Thankfully Balaaji Bakery, in Town Hall, came to the rescue.

I love the simple goodies that add to one’s cheer and comfort like tea cakes, rose cookies, kalkals and ginger bread. Another confection that I love is the ‘Swiss roll’. The Yule log, the peppermint swirls, and the cinnamon snails are all extended versions of these jammy rolls. Well-made ones are not easy to come by. Either the sponge is too dry, the jam is too sweet or there is an unpleasant after-taste of artificial essence.

But I found perfect-looking Swiss rolls at Balaaji Bakery many months ago during our first food walk. I think I even stepped over a friend’s foot in my eagerness to get to the counter. They were arranged in neat rows in a large glass counter. It wasn’t just good looks; the sponge was light and best of all the jam actually tasted of fruit. It was tart with the right amount of sweetness.

So many childhood memories were kindled as we stared at trays filled with forgotten treats like apple cakes, pale green butter bean cakes, cream horns, Japanese cakes... Everything was made fresh daily. Over the years I have requested old-time bakers to make these traditional cakes only to be told that it involved a great deal of time and skill, which they didn’t think was worth it for a small order. All this time this place has quietly been churning out these confections for decades.

I also enjoy the idea of adding personal touches to store-bought products, especially to offset the sweetness in cakes and pastries with something that adds a refreshing burst of flavour. Fruit often fits that brief and also makes it instantly more appealing.

At this time, it is hard to resist the lure of juicy, plump strawberries. Not just for the festive cheer of the deep red colour but also because it’s a great addition to anything sweet. It seemed the perfect topping for the swirly sponge. The melt-in-the-mouth softness of the cake along with the bits of texture the dessicated coconut on the outer rim offered a welcoming contrast to the fresh berries. A final dusting of half a teaspoon of icing sugar to minimize the strawberries’ sour edge and the dish was good to go. The sifted fine sugar crystals looked like a dusting of snowfall on the edges of the fruit.

I would have liked to dot the plate with a few mint leaves both for the look and the taste but I’d spent too long admiring it. My doorbell announced that my merry bunch had arrived! Time flies when you’re having fun.

Shri Balaaji and Co Bakery, 1206 Big Bazaar Street, Coimbatore Phone: 0422-2394507.