Nepal on a plate

Momos, thupkas, kheema and more at a taste of our neighbour’s thaali

My thaali is an array of fall colours, accompanied by hues of comforting yellow in the form of a turmeric-laden, gingery soup with a hint of lemongrass that holds up a solitary, plump momo in the centre.

A glass of Darjeeling’s finest iced tea is a ray of subtle sunshine. The thaali itself is just right, each dish more intriguing than the previous one.

I begin with the aaluko salad: a little too tangy for my taste; its neighbour, the gundruk ko jhol, filled with sun-dried radish leaf, is absolutely novel. I simply can’t recognise anything about it.

The paneer and baingan-based starters bring me back home with their layers of spices and accompaniments of white radish and roasted tomato chutneys that I seem to be lapping up at an alarming rate.

A salsa-esque coriander chutney accompanies a heaping cup of paneer pulav, and while cardamom-scented rice isn’t really my cup of, well, rice, it gives way to the true successes: the appam-like sel roti, fried to perfection and oh-so-mildly sweet, and an unassuming aloo ra gobi ko tarkari that has me in awe, questioning all the aloo gobi I’ve eaten so far.

A cabbage-based kheer that tastes far better than it sounds rounds out my trip back home. Though my vegetarianism limits my choices, I’m told the non-vegetarian thaali is equally satisfying.

The vegetarian and non-vegetarian thaalis are priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 999, respectively.

When: Till January 29

Where: Ashvita Bistro

Call: 4210 9990 / 97910 88189

