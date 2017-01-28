Meals that heal

more-in

Gond laddu

Ingredients

Wheat flour: 1.5 cup

Gond (edible gum): 1 cup

Powdered sugar: 2.5 cup

Ghee: 1.5 cup

Powdered cardamom: 1 tsp

Chopped nuts (cashew nuts,

almonds, pistachios): 2 to 3 tbsp

Poppy seeds: 1 tbsp

Method

If the gond pieces are large, break them into small pieces. Heat ghee in a broad pan and deep-fry gond on medium heat, stirring all the time. Make sure every single piece of it is fried. It fluffs up to almost double within seconds. Take it off the ghee as soon as it fluffs up. Keep aside. After it cools, press with a rolling pin, making the gond finer in texture. Heat the remaining ghee and fry flour until it is light brown and emits a roasted aroma. Ghee separates from the flour when it is ready. Turn the heat off. Add gond to flour and continue stirring. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Allow it to cool until it can be touched by hand comfortably. Take a small handful in your palm and roll them into balls or laddus. Store in an airtight container.

MOUSHMI KISHORE