Meal makers for Modi

City-based Voila F9 Gourmet share their experience of catering for Prime Minister Modi and a group of 150 delegates in the city

Before dashing out of Hyderabad after the all-India Director General Police meet at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi relished about three cups of kadak adrak wali chai prepared by Chef Shankar Krishnamoorthy, restaurateur and partner at Voila F9 Gourmet.

Voila F9 Gourmet, a catering company started by Vijay Amritraj and Arvind Kaila with Sanjay Batla and Shankar Krishnamoorthy as partners, had earlier catered to 85,000 people for the biggest event in the country so far this year – The Global Indian Citizen – where Coldplay and a host of other big names from the Indian entertainment industry performed. Relaxing after the Prime Minister’s departure from Hyderabad, Shankar relishes the stress of an event conducted successfully with his team. Relish the stress? “It is a big thing for our team. We were on our toes preparing, arranging and serving the Prime Minister besides the 150 delegates. This stress is something we all can reminisce about happily,” says Shankar.

Talking about the menu and preparations, Shankar says that it was an assignment which couldn’t be taken or treated lightly, so he gathered all the chefs and restaurant managers from his restaurants and put them on this one task. Recalling the brief, Shankar says instructions for the food was simple, ‘PM likes simplicity and light food and anything with high drama was to be strictly avoided’. The menu mostly comprised Indian dishes and desserts with a lot of fresh fruits. A mix of Indian and Western dishes constituted the breakfast menu, while lunch was a simple mix of North and South Indian dishes. “After the brief, I worked on the menu for three meals apart from two tea breaks. I made a presentation of the menu at the PMO. After the PMO passed it, we all had to undergo strict security checks. This was a security drill I have never experienced before.”

Explaining how things worked in the kitchen pre and post-presentation, Shankar says the food needed to be ready two hours in advance of the stipulated time so that the the forensic team could test the food. Even the sugar was tested. After the forensic test, Shankar was made to taste samples of the cooked food personally. That done, “The food was sealed and taken to the dining facility with about 6-7 cops of various ranks. Our job inside was to serve and get out and clear later. Everything about this event was strict and protocol-driven; it makes us wonder how we pulled it off so perfectly. Our team is excited and happy that PM Modi thanked us and praised the food after every meal,” says Shankar excitedly.