If music be the love of food

M/S Padmanabham Catering Services, The Music Academy

The Music Academy is a well-known platform for concerts, but the canteen doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves. Seat yourself royally at one of the round tables, where at least two waiters will fuss over you.

Ask for the special dishes and you’ll be told that “all their dishes are special”. Coffee is always a good place to start — and the filter kaapi here is delicious. It is strong, frothy and blended with the perfect amount of sugar. Try it with the light, fluffy bondas served with a fresh chutney and the caterer’s signature sevai. End with mysorepak, sweet, yet surprisingly nuanced instead of just drowning in ghee.

Mount Marriage Catering Services, Vidya Bharathi Kalyana Mandapam, Mylapore

Confused? Yes, this is the legendary Mountbatten Mani Iyer’s canteen. However, the name has been changed to this blander version, and will reportedly change again to ‘MBM.’

Name changes notwithstanding, the canteen is still staunchly traditional, and radiates the spirit of Marghazi with its avuncular service, piping hot food and classical music playing in the background. They do not have a menu card, as the food changes every day.

Ask the staff what is available, and he will rattle off the day’s menu. Try the kuzhi paniyaram, their signature dish, which offers a nice twist of added spice that blends effortlessly with the original flavour.

Parasu, who manages operations here, says they have a widespread variety for lunch.

One reason to go back repeatedly? The chutney, made out of radish. It’s as innovative as it is addictive.

Sri Sasthalaya Catering, Narada Gana Sabha

One of the most popular sabha canteens in town and with good reason. Everything about this place is very inviting.

The staff are welcoming and so eager to feed you that you wouldn’t have the heart to say no.

The canteen that recently held the inauguration has already begun attracting a good crowd all day. They offer tiffin and meals from 6.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Their filter coffee is a coffee lover’s paradise; one sip will make you feel refreshed.

The sight of the vada alone can build up your appetite, and when served with their fragrant sambar, one wouldn’t be enough.

The ghee roast is perfect, pairing the crisp dosa with one of the three chutneys will take your taste buds for a ride; the same can be said for the rich chappati and kurma.

Meenambiga Caterers, Mylapore Fine Arts Club

This canteen has a ‘home’ feel to it. You enter to have the owner K. Baskaran greet you, irrespective of how many customers he has. There is hot coffee ready to be served, followed by a variety of dishes on display.

Choose from special mini ball coconut kozhukattai — the small pellets are garnished with coconut and served with a delicious chutney — vazhapoo or keerai vadais and end with the Thiruvaiyaru ashoka halwa that melts in your mouth. You can also try their tomato sevai and rava pongal that are available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and are an absolute delight.