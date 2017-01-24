High drama all around

When we meet him, Priyank Sukhija is still hung-over from the launch party of his Mumbai debut, Tamasha. Spread across a sprawl of 9,000 sq. ft. at Lower Parel’s Victoria House, Tamasha also includes a much welcome al fresco seating area.

“What can cure a hangover, yaar?” Sukhija asks the server. He takes our advice of another drink and settles for a Bloody Mary with 30-ml vodka. We opt for a Hemingway daiquiri, a blend of white rum, grapefruit juice, Cointreau and ginger ale. It’s stiff, to say the least.

We glance around. The ceiling, decorated with dangling glass shards and light bulbs, is the dramatic element that the restaurant’s name promises. Our table has picture panels of London’s red telephone booth, Marylyn Monroe, the Eiffel Tower and Jaguar cars, and there’s a detail of Koi fish on the walls. The enormous bar that runs the entire length of the space has a promise of the theatrics, in addition to a curio collection on the glass shelves. The al fresco area is more simple, sheltered under a camouflage of trees elevated with lights.

Orders placed, we shoot a barrage of questions at Sukhija, who owns 25 restaurants in the Capital and two in Pune. What took so long for him to come to amchi Mumbai? “We don’t work with anything less than 8,000 sq. ft. I just didn’t find the right space, until eight months ago,” shares Sukhija who will open Lord of the Drinks, a high-energy bar in Andheri in February.

What’s in the name

Of his 25 restaurants in Delhi, 12 are in Connaught Place, and three each are in Khan Market and Hauz Khas. Sukhija won’t go to Cyber Hub, though, as he won’t share a percentage of his profit, he tells us. Sukhija likes to dub his eateries with flashy monikers, whether it’s Flying Saucer, RPM, Teddy Boy or Tamasha. “We were having a tasting for Tamasha in Delhi. I was going to name it something else, but a friend commented, ‘Yahan toh bohot accha tamasha hai,’ and I got my name,” he laughs.

The Mumbai menu includes several pork as well as vegetarian options. We dig into an achari shroom wonton, which has a chatpata filling that goes well in a crackling fried wonton. The butter chicken takes a fancy avatar in chicken fingers, with the batter being made from the curry. While the laal maas irun (Rs. 325) is a bit dry, we love the bhatti murgh souvlaki, a malai chicken served with hummus and pita. The combination of zesty hummus and charcoaled chicken, works splendidly with the tzatziki.

The dishes all have an element of fusion, and Sukhija admits the difference between the mature Mumbai and butter-chicken-seeking Delhi market has reduced. “The Delhi palate is finally experimental and is ready to try everything from Japanese to Italian to fusion. Molecular gastronomy has not picked up, though. Five years ago, people didn’t go beyond butter chicken.”

This brings us to his first restaurant, Lazeez Affair, located on ancestral property in Delhi’s Malcha Marg. “Lazeez Affair still stands today and it is closest to my heart. I was a foodie and had grown up on butter chicken, I decided to open a space which offered a good [version of it]. It was a modest beginning and I even waited tables there. Then I started drinking, and the next project was a bar, RPM, which is the longest standing bar in Delhi,” he says.

Once Lazeez and RPM started making profits, Sukhija turned his attention to a slew of more restaurants and bars, seeing setbacks and success alike. In 2007, in keeping with the café trend, he launched 1cafebar and 1cafe lounge and 1boulevard cafe. “[That was] followed by Boombox, OTP, Warehouse and Flying Saucer,” says Sukhija, adding that apart from Ghungroo, Delhi had no bar till then. But I was blown away by Insomnia. I visited it when I was launching RPM in 2001.”

“Mumbai, on the other hand, had always nurtured a culture of restaurants and bars. In Mumbai, even a hole-in-the-wall space works very well. In Delhi, clusters work better and people like to show up without a reservation. Delhi is much louder, yes, and the dressing is jazzy, but there is hardly any difference,” he says.

By now, we are in the midst of digging into our mains, the jamva chalo ji thali, which consists of patra ni machhi and dal, murabba and fryums. While Tamasha’s Parsi head chef Jehangir Jamula has got the flavours right, we do find the dal high on grease. Stuffed, we give the desserts a miss, but we promise to be back for Mumbai mawa cake toast, crisp moong dal halwa cigars and the banoffee cheesecake jar.

The future

We question Sukhija about the recent hot debate in the hospitality industry: whether to include a service charge or not.

Delhi, says Sukhija, doesn’t have a problem with service charge. “The service charge is responsible for turning the industry into a high-paying and respectable profession. Isn’t that a good thing?” asks Sukhija, who has plans to open Lazeez Affair at London’s Covent Garden by the end of this year. Tamasha too will open overseas albeit in a smaller avatar. “The hospitality industry is Bollywood, and every restaurant is like a movie. As director or producer, you will learn how your film did in six months. You have to accept and move on,” the Dilliwala says.

Tamasha, Ground Floor, Victoria House, E.B Marg, Lower Parel, 33951579