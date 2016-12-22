Hearth to home

Foodies we might be, with experienced enough palates that can now distinguish Pho from Laksa and a gouda from a brie. But nothing, absolutely nothing, in our opinion (we’re betting that a majority of foodies out there feel the same) beats home cooked food that’s always dished up with oodles of TLC.

Come January 15, home cooks of the city band together to bring the best of homemade food straight from their hearths to dining tables across the city, under the start-up Home Chefs Hub.

This start-up for home cooked food is being developed by techie power couple and foodies Sameer Ansar and his wife, Nishana, of Quintessence Technologies Limited (QTL), a Technopark-based firm that specialises in e-commerce and social media marketing. Sameer is the CEO and Nishana is the head of design at QTL, with Nishana taking on the role of head of operations for their new start-up.

Home Chefs Hub was Nishana’s idea. “I travel frequently. After a point eating restaurant food is tiresome and I always end up craving home-cooked food. I’ve noticed the same with techies in Technopark, who live away from home. The concept of a start-up for home-cooked food is actually nothing new; there are quite a few popular local apps and websites in the metros. At first I thought I could franchise from a popular Kochi-based food start-up but that didn’t work out. That’s when we thought of starting one of our own,” says Nishana.

For the entrepreneur, though, it’s more than just a start-up that connects home chefs with customers. She looks on it as an opportunity for women’s empowerment. “Home Chefs Hub is a concept where we wish to bring women who have a passion for cooking to contribute to our city and to also be entrepreneurs themselves, if they are not able to go out of their homes to work. This platform will give them a chance to earn for themselves, without having to step out of their homes. It also was my wish to bring home food in a most hygienic, safe and secure manner packaged like a restaurant meal right to the doorstep of anyone eager to taste and savour a home cooked meal,” adds Nishana.

As of now 11 home cooks from the city, all homemakers, are ready to get cooking.

“Some of them are elderly aunties renowned within their families for being masterchefs, others are youngsters who simply love cooking, particularly baking,” adds Nishana. By the time of the launch another seven women should have also made it on to the rolls.

It’s no piece of cake, it seems, to be among the coveted few, given the stringent vetting process the start-up puts the home chefs through.

“Our chef-consultants, Sandya Kumar and Arielle Varghese, visit each applicant and inspect their kitchens and refrigerators and taste their food. They also vet the final menus from each home chef. All our home chefs are required to have FSSAI [Food Safety and Standards Authority of India] certificates and also need to have a clean bill of health as certified by a physician,” explains Sameer.

They also require each home chef to submit their planned menus for a week in advance at least, in case customers require standing orders. On top of that they will be holding a workshop on December 28, for all of the home chefs to familiarise them with the operations.

On the menu are a lip-smacking variety of treats, from pothichoru and fish curry, puttu kadala, biriyani, aloo paratha and chappati to steaks, cakes, sweets, halwas, pastas, Phad Thais and what not.

“It’s not fine dining at all. This is home cooked food as your mothers and grandmothers would make it. In fact, the biggest challenge was getting the women to understand that we don’t want anything fancy but just ordinary food that they would make for their families.

Instead of cooking, say meals for five people, we ask them to make food for a few more. We don’t want to tax them too much,” says Nishana.

The start-up has teamed up with two city-based home delivery services - DBoy within the city and Home Serve on the outskirts - to drop off the orders.

“Breakfast items will not be available right away as we are still working out the logistics to deliver it to customers before 7.30 a.m. Ideally, lunch orders will be available between 12 noon and 3 p.m. and dinner, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” says Sameer.

The website, www.homechefshub.com will go live on January 15. The app (both Android and iOs versions) will be up and running only later. Contact: 8592991191; 0471-4062629