Healthy diet: Unlimited tsp

more-in

There are packed lunches and then there are lunches which are packed after consulting your diet and setting up fitness goals. LeanSpoon promises to do that and more. It’s a startup that’s all about having a spoonful of ‘delicious’ food without any worries about gaining weight, they claim. LeanSpoon is making an effort to prove that diet and healthy food can be tasty. The husband-wife duo Saneesha and Gopikrishna Lingala, who started it want to make everyone eat tasty without any guilt. Saneesha the COO, is an engineer and an artist, with attention to detail and a traditional approach to food. She manages the day-to-day activities at LeanSpoon, with the kind of attention that a painting requires.

“LeanSpoon gives professional and personalised nutrition advice. The healthy food with balanced nutrition is prepared in a hygienic environment in our kitchen. It reaches people according to their subscription model in a well packed box that keeps the temperature and the taste intact. We have also created an IP for each of the nutrition-based recipes for every meal, this is the first of its kind in the industry,” says Gopi Lingala.

Sounds like the fitness and diet plans of actors and business honchos? Well it can be yours too. Fitness plans and meals of actors are expensive, so will this meal also cost you a liver and kidney? “This is a common doubt but after you try it once, the perception changes,” says Gopi. Gopi brings his 13 years of BPO and SCM experience to build LeanSpoon services around People, Process and Technology for customer centricity and scale capability.

Personally, having tried lean spoon for a week at work, the selection and variety which constitutes each meal, the price doesn’t seem exorbitant.

The meals comprise a selection of Indian, Asian, Quick and International selection. Each meal plan contains 5-6 bowls of different courses of food, which are sufficient to sustain you for at least four hours. To break the monotony, the team avoids repeating any dishe on the menu. As far as innovation is concerned, they can win your taste buds with the bottlegourd soup.

Except for the quick meal, all the other meal selections will have you licking your lips, especially the curries in the Indian meal plan. A monthly LeanSpoon meal plan (lunch only) consists of 22 meals (no service on Saturdays) which costs Rs 6000 including delivery and taxes.

How does LeanSpoon work? A user has to first log in, enter their basic health queries by answering a standard questionnaire. Your body type is decided keeping in mind your medical history. Based on that, the calorie-measured food is delivered at the time specified by the user.

The Lingalas believethere is more to a healthy lifestyle than ‘one-size-fits all’ diets. A team of nutritionists from LeanSpoon sits with the subscriber to understand their body needs and plan meals to fit their daily nutrition needs without forgoing the taste buds’ needs.

“The lunch is packed keeping in mind your preference and your selection from the menu. Later, a nutritionist follows up on your daily goals, fitness plans and takes your feedback on the taste and the quality of food delivered,” adds Saneesha.

They are shortly introducing breakfast plan aswell. To know more log on to LeanSpoon.com