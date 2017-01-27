Have a spicy grill!

The space for grills and tandoors in the city is burgeoning. The recently-opened Slice of Spice at Spencer Junction is the latest addition with it’s expansive platter of barbecued chicken and grilled dishes.

We reach the restaurant situated on the second floor of Anna’s Arcade at around 7.30 p.m. and take a table near the large glass pane that gives a view of the arcade entrance. The interiors are tastefully done with drinking water in coloured glass bottles on each table, cute display pieces on shelves, a clock on a pillar near the entrance and wall art on two walls of the dimly-lit section.

Deliciously rosy Frageria Mojito, a drink made of fresh strawberries, arrives in a pretty mason jar soon. Mohammed Harris and Mohammed Fazil, brothers from Vypin who run the place, arrive while we sip the chilled strawberry drink.

Slice of Spice is a franchise of a Changanassery-based restaurant chain owned by Ajas Ashraf. “I think it is a first-of-its kind in Kerala. The recipes we use are the ones that Ajas has been using for years. For grills, the unique masala is the secret ingredient. We get it from Ajas’s manufacturing unit in Thodupuzha,” says Fazil. Although much of the menu is set, Harris and Fazil have introduced some Chinese and North Indian al a carte dishes along with fruit drinks and ice creams to the fare. The menu card itself is tastefully designed for easy navigation between different sections.

Mediterranean Heat, the charcoal-grilled chicken sandwich, and Al Ashrouf burger are brought to our table as I finish my chat with the brothers. The sandwich, which consists of an exotically spiced gooey chicken filler in a kuboos wrap, is as sumptuous as it can get. The thin wrap has been specially made for the sandwich with extra wheat and less yeast than usual. The sandwich is served with vegetables accompanied by garlic and mayonnaise dips. The burger is nicely layered with marinated chicken patty, egg, veggies and a slice of cheese. The patty is freshly prepared for the order, unlike many fast food joints that use pre-cooked patties. So the burger orders take longer than usual.

Next up is the signature dish of the Slice of Spice chain, Al Ashrouf Chicken, along with Creamy Afghan Salad. The marinated chicken is charcoal grilled in Turkish style and served with veggies and dips. There are six different variants, based on grilling time, extent of marination and the type of chicken piece, that the customers can choose from. We went for the Original Juicy Leg variant, which gets you a huge quarter leg piece that would be more than enough for one person. In line with our expectations, the chicken, sets off an explosion of spices in your mouth and tastes exquisite. The salad with its mildly spicy grilled chicken pieces and raw vegetables dressed with creamy mayo dressing go very well with the fiery chicken.

We conclude the main course with a serving of Malabar dum biriyani. The chicken biriyani too is served in three different quantities. The ‘Jumbo’ portion, we are served, seems to be enough for two moderately hungry adults. Although it looks a tad too spicy, the biriyani is, in fact, perfectly spiced and flavoured so as to cater to a wide range of taste preferences.

We decide to call it quits, but Fazil insists on us trying some tender coconut-flavoured ice cream as well. So we finish off the evening with a scoop.

Food for thought

A wholesome meal for a person costs around Rs. 200.

There are combo meals that contain a piece of grilled chicken, a curry, biriyani rice and a bread. There are two kinds of combos - North Indian and Arabic.

Slice of Spice is open daily from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Home delivery is also available. Contact: 9539065555.