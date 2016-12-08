Grub on the go

more-in

Bikers love their watering holes, and almost every group has a favourite haunt to hang out and exchange notes after a ride. Going by rider logic, Nagawara, located just on the outskirts of Bengaluru proper on the way in from the airport, is as good a place as any to set up a garage bar. If you happen to be standing at Nagawara junction, it's hard to miss the sign for The Chug, welcoming you in with its bright, bold letters.

On the inside, it is easy to see which motorcycle inspired the place. The hallway leading into the bar features a deconstructed Royal Enfield Desert Storm on one side, while the entire length of the place is lit by Royal Enfield headlamps. Even the menu has its fair share of references, Tan 500, Mint 350cc and Madras Bull are listed under a section dedicated to 'Heritage and Horsepower'. Interestingly, famous names like the Indian Chief and Trailblazer are oreo, milk and banana flavoured concoctions that find themselves under the heading 'Sissy Bar'.

We started with a turn on the Madras Bull, a vodka-based drink that tests your worthiness with a handy helping of chilli, tamarind and tomato juice, adding up to a strong flavour. The bar menu is rather expansive, and true to garage bar theme, there's a lot that will bring a smile to the face of a motorcycle lover. Light rum with a hint of orange? You're looking for a Bonneville. Jagermeister and some whisky? V-Twins it is.

Perhaps the only let down for the entire garage vibe is the music, as the expectation of some classic rock melodies was let down by a rather jarring Bollywood karaoke experience, which made for less than ideal riding conditions. We're assured this is a mid-week thing while the place figures out its vibe, so it's worth letting slide.

Slide onto the menu we did, and the chilli cheese potato triangles, boasting the heady combination of herbed potato and cheese, set things right again. The vegetable quiche, mixing the sweetness of corn with the bite of jalapenos, proved that vegetarians won't be left out in the cold during a visit here. That's not to say there is a lack of choice on the other end of the spectrum, as crumb fried chicken, beer battered fish, bacon wrapped prawns and the like handle starter duties. For a great accompaniment to a chilled drink, we'd recommend the green chilli beef and the crunchy lamb.

The food menu is also diverse enough to accommodate diners of every kind. For a medium sized bite, some nice lamb sliders or a pizza, which can be topped with anything from barbecued prawns to kadai paneer, should do the trick, though it might be hard to pass up on the caramelised onion and mushroom filled grilled steak sandwich. The wild mushroom risotto, with shitake mushrooms in a red wine reduction, is a treat as well, and other options include barbecued pork steak, char-grilled jumbo prawns, Moroccan spiced grilled chicken, and much more.

For a sweet end to the meal, we'd recommend a helping of the tried and tested deconstructed tiramisu.

The Chug takes its biker vibe quite seriously, in terms of decor and menu. Motorcycle enthusiasts will undoubtedly enjoy the many references scattered throughout the place, and for anyone else, the diverse selection of food and drink should do the trick.