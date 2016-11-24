Growing food for others

more-in

Harvesting Love is an initiative in Bengaluru where you can grow greens at your home to feed the city's needy

There are many times we want to help and then don't know how. Harvesting Love, a new initiative of Feed Your Neighbour eggs you on to grow some greens at home that will be harvested to feed the needy in Bengaluru.

Feed Your Neighbour , a public charitable trust, was started by Mahita Fernandez in 2015, when she felt that the whole community in the city just needed to cook a little extra food in their homes to be able to feed the needy on the streets, through a network of delivery volunteers. What started off as a post on Facebook has grown into a community of over 3,000 volunteers.

This month, Mahita decided to team up with gardening enthusiast Puja Gurung to start a new initiative for the Trust, called Harvesting Love. “The idea came from the farm-to-plate movement, which many people around me are passionate about. Everyone's into organic farming and produce these days. But people in Bengaluru don't always have space to do their farming. So we thought let's first encourage people to grow their own food in small pots,” says Mahita. Puja, who runs the Honey Bees Nature Club, and whose organisation has tied up with Feed Your Neighbour, will send email updates to those who take the pots, on how to look after their herbs, how it should look at a certain stage, how growing problems can be dealt with.

It requires each volunteer to pitch in Rs. 200 to get a set of three pots, potted with soil and seeds of methi, coriander and palak.

Volunteers grow these small batches of crops in their home and the harvest is collected by Trust volunteers to be used in the centralised kitchen, and the food prepared with what people have nurtured at home will be distributed to the needy.

The ideal situation would be where people in the long term can be involved in the international "Food is free" movement -- where people dedicate a small part of their garden or backyard for anyone in need to have access to.

As of now volunteers have picked up around 460 pots. Methi harvests in about four weeks, coriander in seven and palak in 10, rattles off Mahita. They expect about five harvests per pot and that should keep the food supply going for six months. Though it's a logistical nightmare, at an additional cost of Rs. 30 the pots were door delivered to those who registered. A bunch of methi can be cooked in a kilo of rice, which can feed either eight children or four adults, she reasons.

About 15 people from Koramangala have registered, as have some groups like Rotary Bangalore South- Spandana, a few kitty party groups and one person has bought up pots as return gifts at a child's birthday party, says Mahita. Puja and Mahita are hoping more apartment groups or even offices will volunteer.

Check www.feedyourneighbour.org for details and to be part of the initiative.