Goodies for foodies

Vazhakkappam

This snack goes by many names: banana fritters, pazhampori, banana bajji, ethakkappam, ethakka boli... and even, ‘Rateesh,’ particularly if its a soggy one, according to comedians of hit flick Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan! Down south, though, it’s always vazhakkappam. Call it by any name but a vazhakkappam is a strip of ripe nendran variety of banana dipped in batter (usually maida and rice flour but it can be of wheat, ragi... take your pick) and then deep fried crisp. Vazhakkappams are to be found in most roadside stalls and cafés and are best had hot with milky tea.

Beef chilli

There’s a ban on beef? What ban? Beef chilli, a vaguely Indo-Chinese dish that Malayalis have made their own, is a hot favourite of most foodies. And who wouldn’t want a plateful of beef slivers quickly tossed in red onions, green chillies, red chillies, capsicum, assorted spices and the all important soya sauce? Just about every restaurant has their own version of the dish but the best in our opinion are to be found in food trucks and roadside stalls that dot the place. Team it with porotta hot off the tawa and a scrumptious meal is guaranteed. Other must tries are beef fry and beef ularthiyathu, which is tossed with roasted coconut chips, beef curry... well, anything beef, really!

Bonji

Bonji a.k.a lime juice Photo: Sreejith R. Kumar | Photo Credit: sreejith r.kumar

If you are a true-blue IFFKer, did you slake your thirst with a bonji? If you have not, rush to the nearest murukkan kada and ask for a bonji. That shows you speak the lingo of the city. Now what is a bonji? It is nothing but lemonade, that is how it is called in the capital city.

Puffs

Puffs Photo: Sreejith R.Kumar | Photo Credit: sreejith r.kumar

Please don’t call them patties! In Mallu-speak these tea-time snacks are always only puffs. The filling is the key and that distinguishes the goodies in one bakery from another. It can be filled with shredded chicken, diced chicken, pepper chicken, chilli chicken, mutton, vegetable, shredded beef, beef mince, egg... The best tasting puffs always have a generous filling hidden inside crispy, buttery, flaky layers of puff pastry, that give a nice crunch when you bite into it. Fair warning: it’s a messy eat and you’ll probably end up with bits of pastry all over your clothes.

Cutlets

Beetroot cutlet at Indian Coffee House Photo: Aswin V.N.

If properly made, this petite delicacy is unrivalled across the snack chart. Although it is ubiquitous and readily available in almost all bakeries across the city, there are only a few that serves truly lip-smacking ones. The most well-known cutlets in the city are the ones served at the Indian Coffee House outlets. Their mutton cutlet is a particular favourite among locals. ‘Pantry’ at Statue is one of the more recent cutlet points in town. This is the spot for connoisseurs looking out for cheap yet quality bites, and their cutlets, especially beef and chicken, are a steal for the price.

Boli

Boli Photo:S.Mahinsha: | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA

The golden-coloured sweet crepe is the pride of the city. Any sadya here is incomplete without boli and paal payasam. Although it is available at most bakeries, check out the bolis at Maha Boli near Pazhavangady Temple. The coconut boli is a variation - it has a filling of coconut and jaggery.

Vada and tea

Vada and tea Photo: Sreejith R.Kumar | Photo Credit: sreejith r.kumar

Call it the kadak combo – spicy, crunchy vadas and hot tea. The favourites are soft, succulent uzhunnu vada and crisp parippu vada. For those in search of variety, try kara vada, at Venkateshwara Bhavan at West Fort. It’s crisp and spicy covering masks its soft heart. The kara vada is best had with coconut chutney. Ulli vada (onion) and cabbage vada are variants.

Bajji

Bajji Photo: Sreejith R.Kumar | Photo Credit: sreejith r.kumar

Dip anything eatable in a batter of besan, chilli powder, salt, asafoetida, baking soda and even ajwain and presto, a baji is born. Raw banana, green chilli, brinjal potato onion....the choice is yours.

Puttu

Puttu is a hot favourite Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Puttu is right on the top of every Malayali’s food memories. Love it or hate it, you can’t leave the city without tasting this steamed, stubby cylindrical block of rice flour and coconut. Pair it with bananas, a dash of sugar, mash up everything together and you are ready to tuck into the puttu. You can also season the puttu with spicy kadala curry or mutton, beef or chicken curry or simply payar and pappadam. The versatile puttu is usually served for breakfast and recently, it was voted the healthiest breakfast ever. All respectable joints have this.

Thattu dosa

Thattu dosa Photo: Sreejith R. Kumar | Photo Credit: sreejith r kumar

If you haven’t had a thattu dosa from a roadside eatery, then you have not really had a taste of the city. Plump thattu dosas are meant to satiate hunger pangs. Soak it in chutney, called chamanthi in these parts, garnish it with the pappadam and have it hot. Try it also with the rasa vada that is usually served with thattu dosas or have it with an egg. The aroma and crowds are enough to direct hungry customers to the right places.