From Dubai, with love

more-in

Himanshu Saini, executive chef of Dubai-based modern Indian restaurant Tresind, on street food being the biggest inspiration and why he likes serving chaat for dessert

Chef Himanshu Saini is all of 29. The Chandni Chowk boy already has five years of work experience with chef Manish Mehrotra, and is the name behind the city’s molecular gastronomy destination Masala Library and Delhi’s Farzi Café.

Now executive chef at Tresind, a modern Indian restaurant in Dubai, Saini was at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, last week as part of Cellar Door’s pop-up. When we tell him that he looks younger than his age in pictures, he smiles, “I have put on a bit of weight.”

Mumbai pop-up

It was during a meal at Tresind last year that included a wagyu kebab served with a chimichuri, that convinced the Cellar Door team that Saini was the right fit for their Mumbai pop-up. They clubbed the pop-up with an invitation to take part in the Food With Benefits event held at Atul Kocchar’s NRI recently.

“Each dish was unique, something I had never tried before, which was exciting,” says Cellar Door’s Nachiket Shetye. His partner Mangal Dalal adds, “Contemporary food in India has become a very casual street food affair without the finesse. Saini stitches a story with his dishes.” Saini, too, was itching to showcase dishes in Mumbai. “We are pretty well-known in Dubai, but in India, not many know of our work. I know Mangal and Nachiket well, and it was a right fit of ideas,” he says.

Saini owes his expertise to Mehrotra. “Whatever I am today is because of him. He is strict in the kitchen when it comes to quality, precision and following procedure: he will make you cry.” Saini was selected as a trainee in his kitchen right after culinary school. At the end of five years with Indian Accent, Saini was promoted to sous chef. Itching to experiment with molecular gastronomy, he moved on to set up Masala Library in Mumbai in 2013. “I always had the ambition to do something of my own, and many of my ideas didn’t make it to the Indian Accent menu, as the chef believed the guests were not yet ready to accept them.” Saini then set up Zorawar Kalra’s vision of a molecular gastronomy fine dining as well as Farzi Café with friend and chef Saurabh Udinia.

Saini’s route to Dubai, however, went via New York, when he won a competition by Vermilion, a Latin American and Indian fusion restaurant in Chicago. He gave up his role at Farzi Café and took up the offer to run their New York restaurant. Not all went well. “Back in India, I was used to working with 20 chefs, and here was a mere team of three chefs, two of them being Mexicans who didn’t understand a word of English. How was I to cook Indian food with them? I left within two months,” he says.

It was a regular customer at Masala Library who opened the next door. “In 2014, Bhupendra Nath was setting up a modern Indian restaurant in Dubai and I took the chance to head the kitchen there. Dubai suits me best: there is a perfect mix of East and West, with a decent Indian crown, and Europeans and Arabs who love good food.”

Saini says molecular gastronomy goes deeper that the eye can see. “I work with molecular gastronomy only when I am convinced it will enhance my dish.” His creation of wild mushroom chai is still a bestseller at Masala Library. “I have added it on my Tresind menu too. It is a consommé of dark mushroom, simmered in the oven for a few good hours. We served it as a tea set, the milk powder is actually an absorbent that turns to truffle oil when it hits water, and the tea leaves are dehydrated mushrooms. When you mix it all, it is the most comforting soup ever,” he says, serving us what looks like a green balloon. We shuck it into our mouths like an oyster, but the burst of flavours are pudina, tamarind and chaat masala. It’s a pani puri gubara with some crunchy boondi and we’ve been transported to Chandni Chowk. Saini’s expertise shows off more in the false samosa. It’s a samosa filling in a potato canola, with an ash of freeze dried chutney. It comes in a mini ash-tray, looks like a cigar, and has a bed of ash too. Yet, it tastes like the good old samosa.

Since we are on the topic of chaat, in comes ‘life is short eat dessert first’, a jalebi on a bed of chaat. “I recommend eating this with your hands,” he smiles, and we follow suit. The cracker jalebi adds the sweet element to the otherwise tangy and spicy papdi chaat laden with a yogurt mousse. While jalebi and fafda and jalabi and samosa are a staple breakfast option in Gujarat and north India, clubbing it with chaat is a smart idea.

Pullinji, a south Indian ginger and tamarind stir-fried prawns, is a dish that wins our attention with its glazed palm sugar crust, and curry-leaf flavoured tuile.

What’s new?

Earlier this year, in September, Saini launched his second eatery, Carnival by Tresind, a post-modern Indian restaurant in Dubai. “Vineet Bhatia started the modern Indian cuisine at his London restaurant Zaika 20 years ago. What is life after modern India? It isn’t more science, but in fact, goes back in time to traditional recipes without losing its fine dining avatar. My pop-up menu includes dishes from both the restaurants,” says Saini, pointing to the table that has around 20 bowls of masalas: mustard oil, brown onions from Lucknow, farsan, papad churi from Rajasthan, kesar and red onions from Kashmir, and even south Indian curry leaves tempering. “All these will go into the pot of khichdi we have cooked for over eight hours,” he says.

Saini is greatly influenced by street food. “I grew up in Chandni Chowk,” he laughs. From Mumbai, he loves the tava pulao, the lesser known street food that has even made it to his Dubai menu. We wonder if chef Mehrotra has tried his food now? “He has come to all my restaurants, but his visit to Tresind and Carnival by Tresind is pending. Till date, I shiver out of respect when I am serving him.”