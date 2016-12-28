For foodies

Upper Crust

Kuravankonam

We’re no strangers to continental food thanks to boutique bakeries and restaurants that set up shop in the city a couple of decades ago. Upper Crust takes boutique dining to another scrumptious level. Pastas and pizzas like the Italians make it, steaks like the Americans grill it, Chicken fajitas like the Mexicans roll it, Norwegian salmon, cheesecakes and pretty pastries like the French bake ‘em, shakes, sodas and fresh juices...there’s a platter full of international cuisine on offer. However, what takes the cake is undoubtedly the variety of breads on offer. In true French patisserie style, they’ve got crusty focassia, sourdough, baguettes, brioche, multi-grain, bagels, ciabatta and the like, fresh from the oven.

Thakkaram

Kazhakkoottam

It’s not everyday you get to dine inside an aeroplane (or an aeroplane hangar/ airport lounge) with your feet planted firmly on terra firma.

Apart from the one-of-a-kind décor, what draws one to this new Thakkaram (the restaurant chain’s third outlet in the city in as many years) is the food. On the menu are old favourites like Ramanthalli pothu curry and several varieties of Thalassery dum biriyani but also equally exotic-sounding new Malabar-style dishes such as Nadapuram poth masala, Thulu nadan kozhi, Kizhikettiya kozhi and Arabikkadal biriyani, to name a few, which are bound to pique your tastebuds.

Old Coffee House

Shanghumughom

The name itself brings back so many memories of having mutton omelette, beetroot cutlet, tea and conversations in the old Indian Coffee House as you watched the waves crash rhythmically on Shanghumughom beach. OCH is what happens when you bring a bit of multi-cuisine to an ICH. The view is still there and the menu’s got several pocket-friendly additions such as crispy appam and chciken ishtew (by far, the signtaure dish), tea-time snacks, fresh juices, kebabs, noodles, fried rice and the whole Chinese jingbang.