Flavours of memory and home

Monty Majeed, editor of Clay Pot, on what went into her journal of food memories

The aroma of slowly simmering fish curry, cooked in a mann chatti (clay pot) and tempered with red chillies, curry leaves and mustard seeds, filled up my home at meal time. But to devour this dish, we had to wait till the next afternoon. Having rested overnight in the clay pot, the fish would soak in the sapid flavours of chilli, fenugreek and tamarind. Slowly, these flavours mellowed and merged to turn it into a succulent and luscious work of art in a pot. Simply divine!

This is editor Monty Majeed’s mouth-watering introduction to Clay Pot, an online journal of lip-smacking and, occasionally, funny and mostly achingly nostalgic collection of food memories from different parts of the world.

Conceptualised by Monty herself, the journal took shape when Monty and her husband moved to Prague. The foodie who “loves to eat, cook and feed people” found herself with plenty of time and that was when she decided to create something that she knew a lot of those around her wanted to read. And, that was how Clay Pot was moulded. “One day, on an impulse, I bought a domain and started the website. I wrote a concept note and sent a mail to friends whom I knew would be interested and then it just snowballed from there. On November 20, we launched the very first issue with 14 stories from places as varied as Canada, Brazil, France, Thailand and, of course, India,” she says.

Instead of merely dipping into stories about food by reviewing restaurants or writing about food trends, Monty wanted to evoke and savour the flavours of different kinds of food made in kitchens at home and abroad.

“One of the first stories I did as a reporter in Mumbai was on the food walks that were becoming popular in the city. And, as a reader, too, I have always been interested in reading such stories – of how food connects people, of how culture gets transmitted through food, how the food we eat defines us as individuals, how the same dish is made differently in different places, or how using the same ingredients different cultures come up with entirely different dishes,” she explains in an email.

Most of the stories were pitched specifically for Clay Pot and the writers include journalists, food bloggers and even a few whose work is being published for the first time, she adds.

So Clay Pot has tales about dining on foie gras in three-star Michelin hotels in Paris, feasting on kallummekkaya nirachathu on the beach in Kozhikode and slurping up utterly buttery spicy pav bhaji in Mumbai. There are warm memoirs of mom’s cooking, bits and pieces of food experiments that did not always come from a recipe book and even a photo series.

Explaining the reasons for such an interesting mix of ingredients that have gone into her Clay Pot, Monty says that although she is an internet-taught cook, all her memories of taste come from the food she had eaten at home.

Even when she took a recipe from the Internet, the attempt was to “always match the taste of the dish in my memory. As someone who lives away from home, I knew how important the food I ate at home was in shaping who I am. So I thought it would be best to focus on memories closer home first. The attempt was to compile personal narratives and stories that revolved around a strong memory of food,” she elaborates.

Clay Pot has grandchildren reminiscing about their grandmom’s cooking; there are stories of parents who loved to cook, hated to cook and cooked to just live by. “We also have pieces like Tanya Houghton’s photo series that talks to migrants about their memories of home and how food takes centre stage in all of them. One thing you will find, over and over again, is that every story brings us back to the realisation that whichever part of the world we come from or however evolved we are, people are intrinsically the same everywhere. We all want to come back home after a long day, have a bite of some comfort food and get a good night's sleep. And, that the food we eat is deeply intertwined with our personal histories and identities,” says Monty.

Although Monty says the aim of Clay Pot is to document stories revolving around food and the people who grow it, cook it, eat it and share it, in the process, they have also been able to knit together meaningful stories about the lives of women around the world.

The articles are accompanied by some eye-catching illustrations by five artists: Javed Imthiaz, Maya Pillai, Jemma Jose, Sruti Menon, Elizabeth Thanklice and watercolour illustrations by New York-based artist-designer Shweta Mathew.

Monty would like to have more thematic issues of Clay Pot but she does not want to limit it to that.

“We would like to reach out to different countries and different kinds of writers and artists who can all share their stories revolving around food. But we are also planning to branch out and experiment with different kinds of content aside of the regular issues. But the bottom line would always be human stories that affect each of us at a personal level. Ultimately, the dream is to have a print version of Clay Pot,” she says.

What’s cooking?

“When we moved to Prague, much like most Indians do we carried with us a whole lot of spices, masalas, a pressure cooker, a puttu kutti, a steamer and what not! The only thing we couldn't manage to bring was the mann chatti or the clay pot. We are fish lovers and we missed the fish curry made in the clay pot the most. Almost everyday, it became a point of conversation between us despite its absence here at our home. So I got thinking about it - about how our fondest food memories were connected to the clay pot, how it was a sign of everything ethnic and homemade and how it somehow has a presence in almost every culture. I felt it encompassed the right spirit of the kind of stories we were looking to tell and read, so the name stuck,” says Monty.