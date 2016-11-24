Flavours from an island nation

more-in

DIVYA CHANDRAN brings 10 signature must-try dishes from Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has a lot to offer for the discerning and adventurous palate. A simple shack on the beach may churn out the most memorable meal or a candle-lit dinner in an elegant restaurant may have you coming back for more.

In a big and bustling city like Colombo, it is not easy to pick a place to eat. The Palmyrah Restaurant in Hotel Renuka International is highly recommended for Sri Lankan Tamil cuisine.

For a simple yet rewarding dining experience, try Hotel De Pilawoos on Galle road where the kottu rotis and palandy take centre-stage.

For a top-class seafood experience, go to The Lagoon at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel. Diners can pick seafood from the display counter and have it cooked to their choice. Modha fish steamed with Thai chilli lime sauce was unbelievably fresh and flavourful.

Sri Lankan food appears to draw inspiration from South India and some of its neighbouring island nations but has a distinct identity of its own. Its colonial past and mixed heritage have played a role in shaping it to its current state.

Here are 10 signature dishes that are sure to delight your palate:

Sambol: Made of coconut, pounded with spices, sambols make a classic combination with hoppers and string hoppers and are served for breakfast in most resorts and hotels. Dried fish is often included to enhance the flavour.

Unlike other sambols, Seeni sambol, made predominantly with onions, is particularly delicious.

Lamprais: This rice dish steamed in banana leaves is mostly found in bakeries. Lamprais translates to ‘lump of rice’ in Dutch and is a remnant of the Dutch influence in Sri Lanka.

Flavoured samba rice with dollops of meat/seafood, fried ash plantains and sambol is cooked inside a banana leaf parcel for the flavours to blend and improve.

Malu Paan: It’s hard to miss the freshly baked breads stacked neatly in glass cabinets in bakeries. Malu Paan is a triangular bread with a fish and potato filling. There are also other stuffed bread variations. Fore noon is the best time to get some of these delectable snacks.

Jaffna Crab Curry: Food in Jaffna has a strong Tamil influence. There are similarities with Chettinad cuisine. This crab curry with rice is finger-licking good and is sure to make an impression on anyone who appreciates seafood.

Crab Kottu Roti

Kottu Roti: Similar to the Kottu Parottas of Tamil Nadu, these also have English vegetables like carrots and leeks. Crab kottu roti is a not-to-be-missed dish. Dolphin kottu roti on is made with cheese-stuffed parottas and does not have dolphin meat in it!

Palandy: The dish we know as Ceylon chicken in India may be a spin-off on Palandy. Meat and beaten eggs are tossed together with onions, gravy and some coconut milk to make this truly mouth-watering preparation.

Gotu Kola

Gotu Kola: Gotu Kola greens are similar to the Vallarai greens in Tamil. and often eaten in a salad form. The shredded greens are tossed with grated coconut and seasoning. Gotu Kola cooked with eggs is also a popular side dish.

Fried Cuttle Fish: Cuttle fish is similar to squid except that the meat is fleshier. Batter-fried cuttle fish is a classic preparation that makes for a splendid appetiser.

Brinjal Pahi: A pickle-like preparation that derives its sourness from vinegar and tamarind and is loaded with onions and banana chillies. Its bold flavours are mind-blowing.

Curd with treacle

Curd with treacle: Often buffalo milk curd is used for this simple yet tasty dessert. Sap from coconut shoots are simmered and reduced to produce the treacle, which is drizzled over thick curd.