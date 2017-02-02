Finding capers in Thoothukudi

Mexican amarillo chillies from Bangalore, vanilla pods from Pollachi, and now, Argentinian capers from a little village in Tuticorin, about 95 km from Madurai. Enterprising produce suppliers across the country are filling up our larders with locally-grown exotica, and the latest addition — little jars of organic capers in brine and sea salt — is already inspiring menus at restaurants in Mumbai and Kochi. At The Bombay Canteen, executive chef Thomas Zacharias serves his gremolata with a caper chutney drizzle, or tops his haleem with the caper salt from Ishka Farms. “You would never tell the caper is from India,” insists Thomas who, together with culinary director Floyd Cardoz, has been showcasing locally-sourced, seasonal produce at the celebrated Mumbai restaurant. Clearly, the capers’ producers are on the right track, for Fiona Arakal of Ishka Farms hopes to convert people already acquainted with imported capers, before moving on to the first-timers. “I have made a wish list of restaurants in the country and many are already taking well to our organic, home-grown variety,” says the former HR professional.

Kochi residents Fiona and her husband Srikant Suryanarayan’s three-year journey to get the capers from farm to jar hasn’t been easy. “When Srikant purchased 365 acres of arid land in Ettayapuram, Tuticorin, there was not a tree in sight, forget birds or bees. You’d expect the normal reaction to a mid-life crisis to be to go out and get a Ferrari or a girlfriend!” jests Fiona. Their family business of photography supplies was managed by an efficient team, she adds on a more serious note, giving them the freedom to “rejig (their) lives and focus on value addition not box selling.” Capers, an odd choice in a region that is known to harvest sunflower, black gram and chillies, was courtesy a chance meeting between Srikant and an Argentine farmer in St Petersburg. Srikant then travelled to large caper farms in Argentina and Mexico, before deciding on his plan of action. “We wanted a crop that would produce right through the year, would require less water and that was different from what everyone was growing in India,” explains Fiona. The challenges were many, from amending the caper plant import rule to finding a place for said plants to be quarantined.

Then came the lessons in agriculture, finding farm hands, customising drip irrigation and a water management system for the capers, and driving 45 minutes from the farm just to get a cell phone signal. Their decision to cultivate moringa in the interim had great results. “Srikant is the ideas man, I am the realist,” says Fiona, who has been marketing moringa powder over the last year, together with recipes for moringa in bread or in mango curry.

At the farm, the capers (capparis spinosa) cover 100 acres, each plant resembling a bridal bouquet. The tiny flower buds are harvested by hand at the crack of dawn. They are intense and peppery on the tongue, and Fiona attributes this to the black cotton soil, the water from the farm, and the local sea salt used to preserve them. If left alone, the buds bloom into delicate white-and-purple flowers, and this, together with the moringa trees, attracts a fair share of parrots and peacocks. “We are also working on tissue culture, as mortality is high with the imported plants,” shares Fiona. She has a team of 21 daily wage earners. “We are doing our bit towards women empowerment, and have got them bank accounts. A lot of our women are the highest earners in the family and we are considering a cooperative farming model in the near future.” These women are yet to take the caper to their kitchen, she admits. “Till they can eat it with rice and pappadam, they will not get it. And that is why we are hoping to work with pickle outfits soon.”