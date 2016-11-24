Evening specials

Drop in at AgrahaarA for a variety of crispy dosas and lip-smacking vegetarian goodies

By 6 p.m. AgrahaarA is ready for the evening crowd of hungry food worshippers. Seva, masala dosa, uthappam, kozhukatta, chappathi, poori... everything is ready for the plate or for parcels.

But I am at this no-frills eatery at Sreevaraham to taste the dosas. No, you guessed wrong. It is not the usual fare of dosas with different fillings only. There aren’t more than 10 varieties on the menu and that includes the always-welcome sada dosa and the ubiquitous ghee roast and masala dosa. Then there are ada dosa, of course, with avial, and onion uthappam. What makes this place a crowd-puller are the specials on the menu – Mysore masala dosa, Uppu puli dosa and Andhra Pesarattu.

They are made to order because it is always ideal to eat dosas hot off the tawa, says K. Venkitachalam Potty a.k.a. Ramesh who runs the eatery, on the premises of his home. As the dosas sizzle on a tawa in an open kitchen behind the restaurant, Ramesh tells us about AgrahaarA, which gets an A plus for flavour.

Ramesh was merely following in his father, Kesavan Potty’s footsteps. “My father was a renowned cook in the city and also ran a few hotels with his brother. But they were not keen on us entering the field because he knew it has its share of challenges and hurdles. However, certain things are destined to happen,” says Ramesh, who was in the hospitality industry for a few years. Ramesh worked in Hyderabad, Varkala and in leading hotels in the city.

“I don’t cook, but I wanted to do something related to food. In fact, I had zeroed in on the name AgrahaarA much before I thought about this restaurant! Initially, I used to run a takeaway from home with dishes such as kozhukatta, idiyappam, poori and dosas on the menu. Two years ago I turned it into a restaurant,” he says, as the hot, wafer-thin dosas arrive one by one before us.

Since I wanted to have a bite of all the ‘specials’, I had asked them to make small dosas. They aren’t all that small though. Uppu puli dosa is the first to arrive. A common dish of Udupi Brahmins - Ramesh belongs to the community - it has a lot of ingredients going into its making. Split urad dal, coriander, red chilli, fennel, fenugreek, curry leaves and coconut are roasted and added to the rice for grinding. Jaggery, tamarind and turmeric powder are also added to the mix in small quantities. “The batter shouldn’t ferment,” says M. L. Sandhya, Ramesh’s wife who manages the cooking. As expected, it is spicy and tangy. I had thought it would be sweeter, but then Sandhya says that only a little jaggery is added to the dough.

K. Venkitachalam Potty and wife M. L. Sandhya at AgrahaarA Photo: Sreejith R. Kumar

Next comes the most common Andhra breakfast recipe, Pesarattu or moong dal (cherupayar) dosa. Soaked moong dal is ground with raw rice to make the batter. “The rice is added to make it crisp,” Sandhya adds. The taste is new for me, but there is nothing to complain about. Mysore masala dosa, the last to arrive, is your typical masala dosa with a special chutney smeared inside it. “To make this chutney, urad dal and split chana dal are roasted and ground with sesame, red chilli and curry leaves. We keep changing the ingredients of the masala, like we use carrot or beetroot or green peas...,” she says.

It is difficult to choose the best out of the lot. Yet, I went with Uppu puli dosa. What complements the taste is generous helpings of sambar and chutney, one coconut and the other one tomato. At times you get onion or mint chutney as well.

Sambar is awesome, as I unabashedly ask for a second serving. “We make sambar with ground roasted coconut and spices and that’s why it is different,” he says. In fact, it is a huge hit on AgrahaarA’s lunch menu. “So too our rasam. We have different varieties of rasam- beetroot, garlic, fennel, tomato...,” Ramesh adds.

While the dosas are priced between Rs. 30 and Rs. 40, lunch costs Rs. 55. The place, which has 24 seats, opens at 11.30 a.m. for lunch. The evening spread is available from 3.30 p.m. till it closes by around 8.30 p.m. Sundays are holidays.

Contact: 9846329692