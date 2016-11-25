Drive ins are a big draw

A drive around Hyderabad left us amazed at the number of drive-in restaurants the city has

The street drive-in | Photo Credit: Sanjay Borra

Hyderabad is right up there among the happening cities in the country, especially in the wine and dine segment. Having established itself as the envy of neighbouring cities owing to the burgeoning number of micro breweries, mana city is now surging ahead in the number of drive-in restaurants.

The concept is self- explanatory. Diners simply drive in up to the restaurant and enjoy the luxury of getting someone to take the order and serve it to them inside the vehicle. You not only get to eat while you are still tuned into your choice of music on the car stereo, but you can go to these restaurants dressed as casually as you please, no one cares whether you are in your nightwear or have no make-up.

These drive ins are the best bet for late night diners who want to grab a bite after work or a late night cultural event or for just late nite hunger pangs.

Food in the drive-in is delivered in disposable cutlery, ensuring minimum spillage. It is all about order, eat, drink, swipe, wipe and zoom off.

Hyderabad’s growth story propelled restaurants to expand to every part of the city (barring Secunderabad, for various reasons) and the drive in seemed a convenient way to cater to a different clientele.

Quick-service, multi-eatery kitchen windows which offer a limited menu(usually the most popular ones from each restaurant) are run and maintained by a single management. Six such drive-ins that are the most frequented have at least five eateries each. The most number of restaurant outlets are probably at Kabara in Banjara Hills, a trend setter among drive-ins in the city.

Syala Drive-in | Photo Credit: Sanjay Borra

Syala: It is one of the first drive-in and is still the favourite because they operate from afternoon. The fact that it tucked away in a quite lane in Jubilee hills, it doesn’t create any traffic hassles. The roof top has a very basic seating arrangement meant for those who want to let the chat sessions linger on with desserts and milks shakes. The Raju Gari pulao and Rani gari tiffin sells quick here. Syala also offers a cozy plastic grass open air seating wall.

Address: Plot 265, Road Number 10 B, Beside Karur Vysya Bank, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Phone: 040 6596 1122

The Street: This place is a favourite with those who live in and around the100- feet road. Built to impress the diners from the moment they drive in, it also has two multiple hobby sports arenas. One is a mini-football turf and the other place to play cricket or volleyball. A pretty place to be at night or evening, the seating arrangement that’s spread out to the street provides an vantage view of the area. Here there are about 10 eateries to choose from when it comes to starters and main course. For small hunger pangs there is Wich Please, House of Dosa which makes and presents unconventional dosas. Also look out for Bademiyaan kebab here and don’t miss the popsicles from Frostics.

Address: 100 Feet Road, Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur

Phone: 040 6550 0055

36 Drive Inn: 36 Drive Inn is located in Jubilee Hills. This drive-in has a valet parking facility for those who want to go in and savour a wide range of dining options. Ranging from Afghani, barbeques, burgers and sandwiches, they also offer Chinese, Indian/Pakistani, Italian, and seafood. And yes, this is one drive-in in the city which has a chaat outlet. The outlets to try out here are Mad Over Chaat, Just Italian, Iceberg, Pita Stop, Fish & Chips, Costa Ruchulu, and a few others.

Address: Plot 738, Road 37, Jubilee Hills

Phone: 9063405555

Kabara: This one offers a more than what one can eat. However, the most sought after outlet here is Chef Inam Fit Pit. The places included here are distinct, from other drive-ins. And since it opens mostly at night, the outlet are mostly about big eats rather than a quick bite.

Address: Park Avenue Street Opposite Jagannath Temple, Agarsen Chowk Road No, 12, Banjara Hills

Phone: 095155 40555

W3 : This is a multi-level option is probably the smallest among all drive ins in the city. Besides one for shakes and one for ice cream, the other eatery that mostly attracts business is the outlet opened by Southern spice. Two more outlets above Southern Spice are currently under renovation.

Address: A-3, 1st Floor, Opposite CVR News, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

F5 drive in: This a spacious one but is only functional at night. The options to eat here range from the usual dosa, biryani, Chinese fare. The open seating arrangement are like the cubicles in dhabas at Medchal. A good option for a huge get together.

Address: Opp SLN Terminus, Gachibowli Miyapur Road, Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli

Phone: 040 4013 7787