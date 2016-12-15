Dessert with a side of drama

About a decade ago, Cold Stone was all the rage, with chefs taking out ice creams and mixing them with multiple spanks and adding toppings and spanking them again and again, creating this ice cream ‘chutney’, if you will. It was essentially a dessert version of the streetside kothu parotta.

Come 2016, and the cold stone is making a comeback of sorts, but for a very different reason. The ice cream is made in a jiffy, from scratch, right in front of your eyes. No fancy liquid nitrogen! Just the really cold stone that instantly freezes the ice cream mix that is then cut and rolled — and hence the name.

Thanks to the pink-and-white themed décor, it feels like entering a candy shop. It is self-service all the way, and you are encouraged to wait and watch your ice cream being made.

We had two of their premium ice cream rolls, the Caramel Popcorn and the Guava Chilli. Served on the waffle base with some candied and crisp popcorn on top, the caramel popcorn rolls were excellent. The guava chilli, though, was a little subdued, and while the salt-and-chilli mix that is traditionally used to dip the guava before the bite did add some zing to it, it tasted like frozen guava juice at best.

Their signature dish, the Chocolate Karma, was a masterchef take on simple rolled ice cream, with a bit of theatrics. Vanilla ice cream rolls are served with a big sphere of chocolate sitting on a crunchy base, with hot chocolate sauce on the side. When you pour it on the round chocolate, it melts to reveal a rather tiny, but yummy, brownie inside! When mixed together, the dish tastes like the usual — a very well-made brownie with ice cream.

Food for thought

The ice creams are priced at Rs. 99 for the premium flavours and Rs. 249 for the Karma

Cost for two: Rs. 500

Address: 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, opposite Santosh Supermarket