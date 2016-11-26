Delectably rich!

RAHUL VERMA tries the Maharaja Experience at Jamavar, which serves some lip-smacking dishes that would do the former royals of India proud

I have been recalling a wedding which I attended in Rajasthan long years ago. My friend was marrying someone from a minor royal family, and the union was being marked with suitable pomp and show. Apart from one memorable incident – when the Datsun that some of our friends were travelling in ran into a camel – what stood out, even to callow youths like us, was the royal feast that had been laid out for us.

This came to my mind some days ago when I was invited to The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri for a royal spread. The hotel has an Indian restaurant called Jamavar, which serves some lip-smacking dishes that would do the former royals of India proud. Now, for the royals among royals, they have set out a separate area cordoned off by sheer drapes to seat eight. With cushy sofas around a round table, a chandelier glittering above, this is the “Maharaja Experience”.

Some of us were invited to the Maharaja table a few days ago. It was quite an experience. The effort is to make guests feel like royalty – with silver crockery and cutlery, rich, delicious dishes from mostly the north, and the hotel’s Master Indian chef, Vinod Saini, explaining every dish to you carefully. All this comes at a price, of course – Rs 10,000 per person.

The menu is huge – and when I say huge, I mean huge. There are 12 non-vegetarian dishes and 12 vegetarian ones, not counting the amuse bouche. The amuse bouche – a chef’s opening offering, literally a “mouth amuser”– set the tone for the evening. It was a delightful cube of bhelpuri, flavoured with mint and tamarind, served with a shot of thandai. I enjoyed the makai and tomato shorba, too — and liked the fact that the corn had been mashed coarsely into the tomato soup, instead of being smoothly blended in. That gave a nice texture to the shorba.

The kabab platter – with a tandoori lamb chop, chicken chop, ajwain prawn and salmon with basil – was excellent. I loved the carom seed-flavoured prawn which had been marinated and cooked just right. The lamb was juicy, but I found the salmon a bit too dry.

The restaurant’s signature dish – lobster nerulli – is a lightly spiced dish of lobsters cooked in fresh coconut milk and flavoured with coriander leaves and curry leaves. The Daal Jamavar – another restaurant signature dish – was a thick and tasty black lentil preparation, cooked with tomatoes and garlic (and left to simmer overnight in a clay oven). It was topped with cream and served with butter, so it was obviously delectably rich.

I love my lamb, so I enjoyed the raan-e-mastaan, New Zealand lamb shank cooked in a tandoor over low heat. The meat was tender and had soaked in the flavours of the spices. I am also fond of keema, so I tried out the fragrant keema rice in the gosht chaap aur keema pulao, and thought it was superb.

The menu includes various kinds of desserts, but I focused my attention on a rich halwa, which I loved, and a creamy kulfi that actually did melt in the mouth.

The restaurant is open for dinner and, and if you want the Maharaja Experience, you need to book 24 hours in advance.

Chef Saini has, indeed, done a great job. I shall tuck this food experience into my memory box with the Rajasthan wedding stories.