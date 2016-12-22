Dashing through the notes, in a one horse open sleigh

more-in

The halls are decked, the baking almost done. And through it all, it has been the melodic carols on loop that have set the tone of the season. With Christmas only two days away, here is some trivia of our Yuletide playlist this year.

Joy to the World

This is easily one of the most popular hymns of the season. Written by English hymn writer Isaac Watts, the carol bears reference to Psalm 98 in the Bible. First published in 1719 in Watts' collection; The Psalms of David by English hymn writer, Isaac Watts, the words of “Joy to the World” were written as a hymn glorifying Christ's victorious return at the end of the age rather than a song commemorating His first coming. By the late 20th century, this carol was the most-published Christmas hymn in North America.

Jingle Bells

A crowd favourite at Christmas, ‘Jingle Bells’ was written by James Lord Pierpont and was published in late 1857. Originally known as ‘One Horse Open Sleigh’, it has been claimed by some that the song was initially written to be sung by a Sunday School choir but those who thought the lyrics were too racy, refuted that claim. What might come as a surprise though is that despite the song originally not being intended on having any connection to Christmas, it later came to be associated with the festive season.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Written by Johnny Marks based on the 1939 story ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, published by the Montgomery Ward Company, supposedly it was the writer’s brother in law, Robert L. May, who created Rudolph as an assignment for Montgomery Ward.

As you would have noticed, Rudolph is the only named reindeer in the song today, originally the song had an added introduction stating the names of the eight reindeer - Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixon, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. Wouldn’t the song be much longer then? But of course, Rudolph would’ve remained our favourite!

The Little Drummer Boy

Originally known as “Carol of the Drum”, this popular Christmas song was written by Katherine Kennicott, an American classical music composer and teacher in 1941.

It was recorded by the Trapp Family Singers in 1951 on the choir’s first LP. Further popularised by the Henry Simeone Chorale recording in 1958, there have been innumerable versions and remakes of the song since. Currently, the rendition by Pentatonix, an acapella group, is extremely popular on the internet.

Feliz Navidad

A macaronic Christmas song written and released in 1970 by Jose Feliciano, a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, the song comprises a simple chorus in Spanish. In his 1970 recording of the song, Feliciano plays an acoustic guitar and a Puerto Rican cuarto. Around this time of the year, it is said to be one of the most downloaded songs especially in America and Canada.

Silent Night

Originally written in German, “Silent Night” was composed by Franz Xaver Gruber in 1818 to the lyrics by Joseph Mohr in Austria. It was acknowledged an imperceptible cultural tradition by UNESCO in March 2011. Recorded by different singers in one too many genres, it is extremely popular especially with choirs. Its fame has hit an all-time high so much so it’s been translated into around 140 languages today.

Deck the Halls

Despite not knowing most of the lyrics of the song, don’t we all love singing the ‘Fa la la la la la la la la’ bit? A little like Auld Lang Syne, this popular number is not just a Christmas special but a New Years’ carol. Connected with a Welsh tradition that dates back to the sixteenth century, its English version came out only in about the 1860s. Also, this upbeat song like other carols made back in the day were meant to serve as music for dances!

We Three Kings

Also known as “The Quest of the Magi”, this Christmas carol was written in 1857 by John Henry Hopkins Jr. It was when he was serving as the rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that he wrote the song for a Christmas pageant in New York.

Unlike most people of his time, it was very surprising that Hopkins wrote both the lyrics as well as the music for this song.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Alternately known as ‘Tidings of Comfort and Joy’, this traditional Christmas carol is listed as a Roud Folk Song in the Roxburghe Collection. Originating as early as the 16th century, this traditional English melody is in the minor mode and is among the more complex yuletide tunes to play.

Interestingly, this carol is referred to in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Written in 1780, this English carol enumerates a chain of increasingly grander gifts given on each of the twelve days of Christmas in the manner of a snowballing song.

Believe it or not but initially it was a chant and had no music.

The twelve days in the song are the twelve days starting Christmas Day, or in some traditions, on Boxing Day.

Improv versions are common and while the Metal and Bollywood ones have been fairly amusing, we’ve even heard school children sing about their favourite food and their rendition started with “an idli and some chutney!”