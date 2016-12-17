Concise in theory and in practice

There’s something almost seductive about Theory, the newest restaurant to open in the fast-filling Kamala Mills. All black, with hints of stone and metal, the restaurant does more to convey mood than most eateries in the city. Designed by Sameep Padora of sP+a, the centrepiece of the cavernous restaurant is its coal-pressed bar (we were told it weighs over 6,000kg), behind which its signature drinks are crafted, including the smoky Hickory Bong, coloured red by the tomato water that is its base. The food and drinks provide vibrancy in a space that is otherwise all charred black, gleaming brass, and with tons of textures.

Theory, which is Mickhiel Pinto’s baby, serves ingredient-driven food that cuts across cuisine. Pinto, with Akash Sethi and Kunal Avanti, is a first-time restaurateur who has worked in operations at DeGustibus Hospitality under Rahul Akerkar, before setting up Magnanimous Group, a boutique lifestyle outfit that has put together launches, events and more. Their partners for the restaurant are Jaipur-based father-son duo Atul and Tanay Kapur.

The menu spans a range of foods, with yam gnocchi and yuzu-flavoured prawn carpaccio (subtle and a standout in terms of both technique and flavor) sitting comfortably on the thoughtfully edited bill of fare. The dishes are inclusive for vegetarians, with combinations like a goat cheese sabayon maultasche and black bean meatloaf catching our eye. Both come from the array of small plates, which the menu leans on heavily.

Meat eaters have a range of options, from the aforementioned carpaccio (there are four on the menu: two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian) to deliciously pliant braised lamb shank that had us marvelling as the meat fell of the bone. The eatery turns out dishes that are inventive and satisfying, and to hear Pinto discuss each dish left us worrying for our jobs, so poetic were his descriptions of the flavours.

When talking about the bar menu, Pinto hopes for the flavours to, "tickle our palettes", and from what we tried, there’s ample evidence to say that the drinks do so. The bar’s signature cocktails include a negroni made with tequila instead of gin, and a variant of the Moscow mule, here called the Roadside Mule made with gin instead of vodka. Such substitutions aren’t just gimmicks, though. To make up for the change in taste, bitters, tinctures herbs and spices are used to add balance, body, or both, to the cocktails. They’re also hoping that experimental drinkers take a seat at the bar and tell the bartenders what spirit and broad flavours they like, and let the mixologists come up with a unique drink, like say a spicy, vodka-based drink, or sour gin cocktail. Teetotalers are well taken care of as well, with a range of non-alcoholic spritzers. We tried the Smokey Summer made with orange and smoked bell pepper. Other options include Ginger Bunny with carrot, ginger and parsley, and Green Valley, made of green apple, basil and fennel.

With just six large plates on the menu, including the lamb shank we sampled, Theory’s menu is nothing if not concise. Of those, we also sampled the brunch-appropriate duck leg confit, which is served on a waffle and topped with a quivering runny yolk (on request), and the hearty, umami-rich porcini mushroom risotto. A baked gnocchi, ratatouille mille feuille and classic roast chicken are what we’re looking forward to going back for.

Desserts, too, are made in-house and range from the subtle (a range of sorbets) to the decadent (chocolat pot de crème). In between, there’s something for everyone, from crème brûlée to hazelnut mousse to carrot cake.

Theory takes its name from its purported discovery of what good food and drinks should be, and lives up to its promise. For the moment, consider us seduced by the thought put into this eatery.

The author is a freelance journalist

Theory opens on Monday December 19 for dinner. A meal for two without drinks costs approximately Rs. 4,000