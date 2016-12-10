Every now and then, I drive past some busy areas in the afternoon just to see people lining up before some kiosk or the other, with plates of rice and chholey or meat gravy in front of them. One such neighbourhood which gives me great pleasure is the area called Kotla Marg, in between Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

There is a busy Muslim pocket there where you can get biryani and korma. But I haven’t stopped or tried the food in the little stalls there for quite a while.

Then, a few days ago, my friend N.K. told me about a dhaba there which had some interesting dishes on its menu. This was not in the Muslim interiors, but right at the mouth of Kotla Marg. If you turned left from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, you would find the dhaba on the left.

Last week, I had bought myself a pair of jeans in Connaught Place and had some time on hand while it was being altered. I decided to make the most of my free time by visiting the dhaba that my friend had spoken so highly of. So I landed up at Shamiyana restaurant, or Ashish Lal Dhaba. The address is B 4 Kotla Road, ITO. (Phone numbers: 9868022622, 9899335971 and 011-23218585.)

The food is cooked there, and rotis are baked in a tandoor on the side of the dhaba. There are chairs and tables for those who want to sit and have a meal. The place was bustling, for it’s quite popular among officer-goers in the area. I had a look at the menu and asked for keema muttar (Rs 220), paneer labardar (Rs 130), dal fry (Rs 70) and lachcha paratha (Rs 15) for our dinner.

I reached home and realised that I had been given keema mutton instead of keema muttar. But I have no regrets, for the keema mutton was excellent. It was a bit like rahra mutton, where the gravy is cooked with keema, or minced meat. Here, the gravy did have minced meat in it, but it wasn’t finely minced. The gravy was chunky, yet light, and tasted really good. The mutton pieces were soft, and had soaked in all the spices and the flavours of the gravy. And, of course, it went really well with the parathas.

I also enjoyed the arhar dal, which had been cooked clearly over slow heat. The dal had been mashed well, and the slow cooking obviously added to the taste. It was one of the nicest dhaba dals that I had eaten in recent times. I don’t know why I asked for the paneer, for that is one dish that doesn’t touch me at all. But I did, and it was all right, but nothing to write home about.

I don’t think they have keema muttar on the menu, though they do have keema kaleji (Rs 170). There are several chicken dishes, too, and egg curry and egg masala, and various kinds of rotis and parathas.

There was a time when the dhaba was on the other side of the road, near the Indian Express Building. Those days, it was informally called the Express Dhaba. The dhaba’s owner, Ashish, says that they moved to this side of the road some 17 years ago. The dhaba, once run by Ashish’s father, was greatly popular then, and it’s nice to know that it still has a faithful clientele. Good food will always find a place in people’s hearts – this side or that side of the road.