Cheese Out!

If you happen to walk through Vallabai Road in Chokkikulam, make sure to look inside the newly opened shop called the Cheese Corner. It is the new and the best destination for the big time cheese lovers who relish any opportunity to consume the jewel-like beauties despite their often hefty price tag. It is good news for all of them because they no longer need to go beyond their city limits to shop cheese.

To gourmet lovers, it is not the price that matters, says Arun Vijaay Malli, the proprietor of AV Malli Investments who has taken the distributorship of Kodai Cheese in Madurai and set up the new store. “It is the quality of the product people consume that matters and when the taste of the product matches their own taste, they do not mind paying more,” he adds.

Himself a fan of the Kodaikanal-based 45 years old brand “Kodai Cheese”, it was Arun’s decision to open the outlet for the benefit of local cheese connoisseurs. “I know so many people in Madurai who go all the way to Chennai or Kodaikanal to purchase cheese and stock it at home for weeks,” he points out, adding, “now they will get fresh and their favourite cheese by just walking in here.”

“The city also gets lots of tourists from abroad who scout for cheese from accredited makers and wish to buy in small amounts to eat it sooner,” chips in his wife, Vivitha, “and this store will cater to their needs as well.”

Just about a month old, Cheese Corner has attracted mostly the couple’s friends and acquaintances from the city. “We want to see how fast and regularly the stock moves and will grow big with publicity gradually,” says Arun.

When it comes to cheese, it is commonly said that usually the eyes get bigger than the stomachs. The soft, hard, wet, bloomy, wet, wine-soaked, olive oil-rubbed, sometimes stinky but delicious on the taste buds and all sorts of peppers, herbs and spices meld into the rind of the mixed milk cheese are often proprietary recipes cave aged by masters. And Kodaikanal’s famous family of G.S.Mani and his son Harisanker over the decades have created their own brand and identity with their special range.

At Cheese Corner, Arun stocks 30 varieties of Kodai Cheese, that are transported fresh from the manufacturer’s factory in Batlagundu on as-and-when required basis. Whether you are a soft cheese, blue cheese or cheddar fan, anytime is a good for cheese for dinner parties, birthdays, working lunch or home alone. Only the hardest part about shopping for cheeses is to decide which ones to get and how much.

To help his customers, Arun has come out with nice hanging pamphlets that impart information about the nutritional value and health benefits of Kodai Cheddar, Parmesan, Feta, Cambrie, Blue and Mozarella cheeses and also how they can be used or eaten and their shelf life.

“With this store here now, a lot more locals will now be willing to launch themselves on a cheese experiment,” he says, “and these tidbits will help them to experience the delectable feeling of dining on cheese.”

To ring in cheer and make the experience even more mouth-watering, Arun is also planning to start a dining room soon and offer a range of the signature cheese on the table with sandwiches, soups and rusks and other gooey appetisers.

Happy to give his hometown the finest collection of unadulterated cheese, Arun and Vivitha hope accolades will keep piling up with time.

Did we hear you say Cheese?

The cheese celebrities to look for:

Don’t miss the dense and intense Cambrie, Bocconcini, Edam or Emmental , Gruyere or Mascarpone Cheese

The others you will love include Buffalo Mozarella, Colbt Cheddar, Pepper or red chilli gouda, Goat or feta cheese.

Falvours available in different types of cheese include basil, cumin, farlic, mustard, soked, green and red chilli.

Quote

“Kodai Cheese with a quality-centric approach is now extending its boutique niche portfolio of cheese into Madurai as a unique opportunity for foreign tourists and locals to enjoy new flavours. The Temple Town is the closest from our production unit with conscious customers looking for a healthy quality choice. The market is ready at this juncture as people are travelling and looking for diet options like feta in salads, quality nutrition made from quality raw materials. It is an exciting opportunity for us and we are happy to be exploring” -- Harisanker