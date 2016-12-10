Chai pe Charcha continues

more-in

Tinge of nostalgia

‘Iss baagh pe hamaara aana jaana roz hai; kabhi chai ke liye aur kabhi khamoshi ke liye,” smiles Srinivas Rao, as he sips Irani tea and looks around the café which has been an important part of his life. The place resounds with usual cacophony but he finds silence while watching the view outside. The iconic Garden Tea and Snacks has been a witness to the charms of Hyderabad of yore. It has been more than a year that the café has lost 34 ft and Mohammed Kazim, the owner states life goes on here. “The main issue is the parking as customers are forced to park in front of the cafe,” he points out. He recalls the changed topography left customers from Canada searching for their favourite Irani hangout. “The business has also become dull; The regular customers come daily but the total number of people visiting the place has come down,” he shares.

Sitting at the next table is Johnson, a regular patron of the cafe. He is a small-time businessman and reminisces his everyday visit to Garden for its tea and treats. Kazim affirms he is neither angry nor sad that the cafe has been ‘pushed back’. “The place has become small but I have to be happy. Everyone’s losing something but it is beneficial for others. Development must be there and change is inevitable. If one doesn’t want to change, one will be left behind,” he states.

Making new friends

Hotel Skylab is a popular hangout for those travelling on the busy Mettuguda cross roads. Although it is not an Irani hotel, the place is frequented for its tea and bakery items and cold drinks. It lost 45 ft due to the road widening works undertaken a few years ago. “It has no effect on the customers. They love to come here,” shares Mohammad Aslam, who sits at the counter. The hotel was started by his father Mohammad Iqbal in the 70s. “I was not even born when my father started this place,” he states. “The name ‘Skylab’ was given by my father’s close friend Ramdas. Customers from Uppal and Boduppal also come here,” he adds. Railway employees Babu Nayak and Pradeep Kumar visits the place frequently “During the 70s the US satellite ‘Skylab’ was in the news. That’s why the hotel must have been named,” they smile.

Pradeep Kumar recalls the first time he tasted tea at this hotel. “I was travelling to Yadagirigutta and saw this new eatery serving tea. We sat on our vehicles and had tea,” he reminisces. The place is buzzing with people; While a gaggle of middle-aged men sit a few tables away and enjoy their chai and gupshup, some stand with helmets, have tea and try to make friends with strangers.

Popular landmark

For the Irani tea aficionados, the landmark is pretty popular. Blue Sea symbolises the atmosphere of an Irani cafe. Wooden tables and chairs, steaming cups of sweet, milky tea with golden and regular varieties and neatly stocked food items like dil khush, dil pasand, pasteries and buns. “Blue Sea ka popularity aap Facebook pe bhi dekh lijiye; Customers iska address dekh ke idhar aate,” smiles manager Ali Asghar with pride. Over a cup of ‘golden’ Irani tea, he narrates how tourists who arrive at Secunderabad railway station call him to visit the place to have tea. “The rush is more during the weekends. People from Sanathnagar, Bowenpally and Bazaarghat come here during Saturdays and Sundays,” he points out

The café lost 9 ft of its place due to road widening and the seating area has reduced. “It has become congested. There were two rows of tables here but now we have only one row.” he points out. The lack of space forces one to rub shoulders with the ‘other’ literally but no one minds it. “It was government order so we have to follow it. We can’t extend much as there is no space,” adds Ali. The place was closed for a year for renovation but it is now back to business. If seated at a table closer to the entrance, one can watch the traffic go by while sipping on chai.