Breaking bread

‘For there is no Yoga exercise, no hour of meditation... that will leave you emptier of bad thoughts than this homely ceremony of making bread’

“My first encounter with a baguette, torn still warm from its paper sheathing, shattered and sighed on contact. The sound stopped me in my tracks, the way a crackling branch gives deer pause; that’s what good crust does. Once I began to chew, the flavour unfolded, deep with yeast and salt, the warm humidity of the tender crumb almost breathing against my lips,” writes Sasha Martin, food writer and blogger.

And good writer though she is, it’s not difficult to be lyrical about bread. Because it is beautiful. Janet Flanner “Genêt”, Paris correspondent for The New Yorker till 1975, wrote: “In the history of art there are periods when bread seems so beautiful that it nearly gets into museums.”

More than seeing, smelling and eating it, bread is the one food whose very making is deeply satisfying: “It does not cost much. It is pleasant: one of those almost hypnotic businesses, like a dance from some ancient ceremony. It leaves you filled with peace, and the house filled with one of the world’s sweetest smells. But it takes a lot of time. If you can find that, the rest is easy. And if you cannot rightly find it, make it, for probably there is no chiropractic treatment, no Yoga exercise, no hour of meditation in a music-throbbing chapel, that will leave you emptier of bad thoughts…” (and full of good ones) “…than this homely ceremony of making bread.” (The Art of Eating, M.F.K. Fisher.)

Theory apart, it’s such a prod to action that I was compelled to break off as I typed — to hotfoot it to the kitchen, there to wrench off yet another piece from the bread I made in the morning, the second in my life. I bow to my guru ‘N’ and my mother, both champion bread bakers; and to all those anonymous men who bake thousands of loaves a day. I have always been terrified of baking bread. Recently ‘N’ asked whether I’d used the yeast and the detailed recipe she had given me. That impelled me to take the plunge because until then all those instructions in recipes for “first rising”, “second rising” and “proving” had been too daunting.

If one has access to decent bread (“How can a nation be called great if its bread tastes like Kleenex?” — Julia Child) there’s no spur to action. When I went home for vacations from college, either my mother had a larderful of golden bread in all sorts of shapes — braids, cloverleafs, knots, baguettes — so much, in fact, that she bought a freezer just to keep it, and to have to bake just once a month; or there was Sharma Bakery. Near my parents’ house it was, with three or four interchangeable-looking men, all presumably Sharma, all from Kangra. There was a waist-high counter stacked with fat cylindrical glass jars with glass stoppers, full of “cookies” (biscuits with red jam centres), biscuits with fake chocolate marbling, macaroons, tart shells, vol au vents that the local ladies filled with mushrooms-in-white-sauce for cocktail parties, and more biscuits with coloured “cherries”. On the back wall was a mirror, facing customers, with “NAMASTE” painted across the top. The efficient Sharmas made decent bread — always white, sometimes sooji, semolina, and I remember being taught to ask for bread from the morning’s batch because by the afternoon the bread was too porous. I presume the dough was kneaded once, all together.

Now I understand. But something I don’t is when and how eggs are used. I think my mother brushed a loaf with a beaten egg just before baking — for cosmetic reasons — but I would be grateful for any tips anyone can mail me.

WHOLE WHEAT BREAD

(makes one medium loaf)

1 tsp yeast

1 cup lukewarm water

1 tbsp sugar (brown or white)

1 tsp honey

1 and 1/4 cup wholewheat flour

1 and 1/4 cup all-purpose Flour

2 tbsp milk powder (optional)

2 tbsp + 1/2 tsp melted ghee/ olive oil (divided)

1 tsp salt

2 teaspoons poppy seed/ sesame seed to sprinkle on top.

Dissolve yeast, sugar, honey in lukewarm water, stir and leave for about 10 minutes. In a large wide bowl mix the two flours, salt and milk powder (if using). Rub in 2 tbsp ghee or olive oil. Add yeast mixture to flour and knead to form soft dough. If necessary add two tablespoon more water while kneading. Knead for five minutes. Form a ball, rub some ghee/ olive oil all over the ball and leave it in the bowl loosely covered with a kitchen cloth for 90 minutes. The dough will rise and spread.

Meanwhile, grease a 9X5 baking (bread) pan. After around 90 minutes, punch it down. It will deflate completely. Roll it into a long cylinder and put it in the pan. Let it rise for another 30-45 minutes in the tin. Around 10 minutes before baking, preheat the oven to around 180 degrees Celsius. Dough will have risen. Rub a little olive oil over the top and sprinkle poppy/ sesame seeds on top. Bake 45 minutes. Top of loaf should be a nice dark golden brown. Remove from oven. Cool in the pan for a few minutes, then upturn onto a plate. Then upturn plate onto a wire rack with a plate under it to catch the seeds that fall off.

Slice with a sharp, non-serrated knife. Best eaten warm with cold butter.

One teaspoon of yeast dissolved in exactly one cup of lukewarm water with one tablespoon of sugar and a teaspoon of honey works for 2½ cups of wholewheat and all-purpose flour mix. Total time taken, for rising and baking, is about four hours.

Smaller rolls need less baking time. Dough spreads horizontally or upwards, depending on how much space it’s given in the pan.

