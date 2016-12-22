Bonding over bread

The Chef’s Story in Purasaiwalkam is the kind of place that triggers good conversation. It’s pretty easy, actually. For, how can you ignore the beautifully-curated sayings on the wall that gently nudge you to talk to each other, forgetting WiFi, and to focus on food and friendship.

I’m alone, and so decide to focus on the food and the bonhomie that’s evident inside the vegetarian-only restaurant, which opened in November. A group of school girls makes use of the happy hours package (Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and tucks into hearty, filling food.

I begin my meal with garlic bread, dusted with cheese and a smattering of spices. The best part? It’s been finished in a wood-fired oven, and so, comes with a delicious smoky flavour.

Next up are the pizzas (they serve 23 varieties) — with in-house dough and a topping of paneer and another with peri peri. The zucchini topping is almost crisp from its time in the oven.

Rohit Lalwani, who runs the eatery with his partners Pulkit Nahata and Shrenik Kochar, says the bread is sourced locally, while the paneer comes from Auroville. The vegetables are fresh, and are cooked just right.

Be it the broccoli in the pasta, which has been stir-fried just so, or the bell peppers which retain their crunch.

The restaurant is still finding its feet when it comes to service, something Rohit admits to as well. But, the kitchen works beautifully within a limited space, and churns out platter after platter of delectable food.

Dishes inspired by Maggi are a huge draw here. I’m served a version with mushroom, and an instant-noodles hater is almost tempted into becoming a convert. Blame it on the pull of nostalgia.

Green tea is served next. Fresh from tea gardens in mist-scented Coonoor, the leaves are mixed with orange leaves and cinnamon. Makes for a delectable hot beverage. In its cold avatar, check out the intriguing version with rose petals.

The Chef’s Story primarily serves Italian finger food and snacks, and desserts in a jar, and can seat 26 people. Soon, Rohit and team plan to put in place some outdoor seating, to make use of the shade from the trees in the compound. Yes, they’ve survived Vardah!

Before leaving, I’m requested to linger on for five more minutes. What arrives is worth the wait. The Banofee Surprise is truly one. A warm chocolate sauce-drizzled crepe parts to reveal a heart of warming banana, and cold ice cream. Life is made of such magical moments.