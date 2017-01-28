Arty feasts

Owner Monish Rohra’s aim is to ensure that there is a synergy between the food on the menu, the music being played and the art on display. — photos: special arrangement

The Appa Art feast kicks off at Bandra gallery and restaurant Veranda on Sunday. Assemblage artist Kunal Naik will showcase his 3D-visual art, while the musical act Bandish Projekt will play fusion music.

Monish Rohra, chef and owner of Veranda, says, “Our love for art and food dominates the restaurant’s overall look and feel. Every month, an artist showcases his work here. And the look and vibe of the eatery changes accordingly.”

Rohra’s aim is to ensure that there is synergy between the art, music and food. “The music of Bandish Projekt, which fuses Indian elements with electronica, will complement our food, which is a fusion of Western and Indian cuisines. Most of our dishes have Indian flavours, but we don’t cook them the traditional way. For instance, rather than using a tandoor for the tandoori chicken, we use a sous vide machine or slow cook the meat in a cooker. The technique is Western, but the soul of the food is Indian. The decor, food and music we play is ethnic yet new age,” says Rohra.

Patrons can expect a breakfast-inspired menu, replete with waffles, pancakes, eggs Benedict, French toast and chicken roast and grilled fish. Some of the dishes have been named after famous artists: Pablo Picacho, M.F Hufish, Pork Van Dogh, to name a few. Rohra has also curated a special menu to display his love for food and art, which includes the cottage cheese trilogy, prawns toast and chicken vol au vents.

Naik’s assemblage art is inspired by his childhood and will feature 15 works, inspired by various parts of machinery from the typewriter and computer. He says, “Assemblage art is like a 3D collage. One assembles a lot of objects, which are either handmade or sourced, to create a piece and narrate a story. I have used wood, copper, fibreglass and objects like nuts and bolts, wires, and typewriter, watch and camera parts.” Titled Curiosa, the work pays ode to the various curios that Naik has had as a child. “My grandfather had a fetish for collecting various objects. He would give them to me and I would figure out how to make a robot or a figurine with them. That’s how I actually learnt about assemblage art. Curiosa denotes curiosity as well as curios,” he adds.

When food meets art at Veranda is being held today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hotel Executive Enclave, Bandra (West). Call 33126749 for details